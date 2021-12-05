LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score and Updates: India extend lead to 405 at Lunch

5 December 2021, 11:03 AM
Mayank, Pujara fall but hosts extend lead to 405 at Lunch
Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara lost their wickets but India extended its lead to 405 against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test. India 142/2 (Kohli 11*, Gill 17*)
5 December 2021, 10:38 AM
Ajaz removes Pujara
Another one for Ajaz as he removes Pujara, who got caught at slip. India two down. Pujara c Ross Taylor b Ajaz Patel 47(97) [4s-6 6s-1]
5 December 2021, 09:59 AM
Mayank departs
5 December 2021, 09:34 AM
Mayank hits fifty
Mayank Agarwal continued his rich form as after hitting 150 in the first innings, the opener completed a half-century in the second innings.
5 December 2021, 09:21 AM
Mayank, Pujara resume innings for India
Mayank Agarwal (38*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (29*) resume innings for India on Day 3 as Ajaz Patel bowls the first over of the day.
Note: A total of 96 overs to be bowled today and play can go on till 17:23 IST (including the extra half an hour).
5 December 2021, 09:18 AM
India are leading by 332 runs and will eye big target
Huddle Talk
