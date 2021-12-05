LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score and Updates: India extend lead to 405 at Lunch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Check the Live score and updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test which is being played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 11:46
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara lost their wickets but India extended its lead to 405 against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

At the lunch break, India's score read 142/2 with the hosts leading by 405 runs. Virat Kohli (11*) and Shubman Gill (17*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming Day 3 at 69/0, overnight batters Mayank and Pujara accumulated runs at a brisk pace and the former brought up his half-century in the 26th over of the innings. Both batters registered the 100-run opening stand in the 27th over.

The 107-run opening stand was finally broken by Ajaz Patel as he dismissed Mayank (62) with the hosts' lead being 370. Ajaz got his second wicket of the innings in the 36th over as he had Pujara (47) caught at the hands of Ross Taylor, reducing India to 115/2.

Skipper Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill then ensured that the hosts do not lose any more wickets before the lunch break.

On Saturday, Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin registered four wickets as New Zealand was bundled out for 62 after Ajaz Patel had taken all ten wickets to dismiss India for 325 in the first innings.

5 December 2021, 11:03 AM

Mayank, Pujara fall but hosts extend lead to 405 at Lunch

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara lost their wickets but India extended its lead to 405 against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test. India 142/2 (Kohli 11*, Gill 17*)

5 December 2021, 10:38 AM

Ajaz removes Pujara

Another one for Ajaz as he removes Pujara, who got caught at slip. India two down. Pujara c Ross Taylor b Ajaz Patel 47(97) [4s-6 6s-1]
 

5 December 2021, 09:59 AM

Mayank departs

Mayank Agarwal falls prey to Ajaz Patel as he walks back to the pavilion after hitting fifty. India one down. 11 out of 11 for Ajaz Patel. Mayank c Will Young b Ajaz Patel 62(108) [4s-9 6s-1]

5 December 2021, 09:34 AM

Mayank hits fifty

Mayank Agarwal continued his rich form as after hitting 150 in the first innings, the opener completed a half-century in the second innings.

5 December 2021, 09:21 AM

Mayank, Pujara resume innings for India

Mayank Agarwal (38*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (29*) resume innings for India on Day 3 as Ajaz Patel bowls the first over of the day.

Note: A total of 96 overs to be bowled today and play can go on till 17:23 IST (including the extra half an hour).

5 December 2021, 09:18 AM

India are leading by 332 runs and will eye big target

 

 

