LIVE Ind vs NZ 3rd T20, Live Cricket Score and Updates: India aim to make clean sweep

India will aim to make a clean sweep against New Zealand when the two teams meet in the third and last T20I of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India sealed the series in Ranchi, winning the second T20I by seven wickets and more than over to spare.

The third T20I may see the like of Ishan Kishan and Avesh Khan get a game with series already in the bag.

But India may not make more than two changes in the playing XI as they would like to make a clean sweep. Rahul may be rested and in his place Kishan may play and Avesh can come in place of with Harshal or Deepak. Not to forget there is a certain Ruturaj Gaikwad too waiting in the wings. Let's see if he makes debut for India tonight. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal has not got a game so far. He deserves a game too.

New Zealand have been playing consistently this month but in these two games, they have fought hard despite not having the services of Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson and losing the toss in both the games.

For a change, if India win the toss, they may opt to bat first and see how they can defend a total. India have won tosses in both the games and they have bowled first.

Not to forget, dew will again play a role in Kolkata and the team chasing will have an advantage over the opponent.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra