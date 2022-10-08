LIVE IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20I Cricket Match Scorecard: Indian women's team win toss, opt to bat first vs Bangladesh
India Women Vs Bangladesh Women, T201 Match Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Check all LIVE updates from Match No. 15 here.
Trending Photos
After facing a historic defeat against Pakistan in the last game, the Indian women's cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the 15th match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Saturday. This will be Harmanpreet Kaur's side's fifth game in the tournament. The Women in Blue won three of the last four games that they have played and are placed at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Bangladesh are placed third in the points table with two wins in three games and one defeat to their name.
When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh live?
.@JemiRodrigues scored a superb 7_5_* & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat UAE. _ _ #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvUAE
Scorecard __ https://t.co/Y03pcauSKo pic.twitter.com/h3TGNvduaO — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 4, 2022
IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11
Match Details
India Women vs Bangladesh Women
Women's Asia Cup 2022 15th Match
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Oct 08, 01:30 PM
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing XI
India Women Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh
Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing XI: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain and wicketkeeper), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla
Full Squads:
India Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire
Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam
LIVE India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match
All set for #TeamIndia's next clash in the #AsiaCup2022 as they take on Bangladesh._#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/dg8JWdAaM6
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 8, 2022
LIVE India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match
Can Harmapreet Kaur's side bounce back after this?
Here's the winning moment from the #INDvPAK match. A sensational yorker by Aiman Anwer to finish the match and grab the much needed victory for Pakistan __ against their sub-continental rival, India __.@TheRealPCB #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/srfDoRX0lI
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 7, 2022
IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction - Click Here
When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV and online? Click Here
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Indian women's team Asia Cup 2022 clash against Bangladesh on Saturday. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.
Photo Gallery
More Stories