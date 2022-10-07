LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20I Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Bismah Maroof departs as Pakistan lose 4th wicket
India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20I Match Women's Asia Cup 2022
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team will look to maintain their dominance in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan Women cricket team in Match No. 13 at Sylhet International stadium on Friday (October 7). India women cricket team are currently at the head of the points table with three successive wins while Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan slipped to 2nd spot after a shocking loss in their last match against Thailand women cricket team on Thursday.
India were at their ruthless best as they brushed aside Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in July this year. In fact, India have won the last five meeting against the neighbours in the format easily. Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet are coming off stellar performances in the white-ball series against England.
The much awaited India vs Pakistan match is finally here!
The much awaited India vs Pakistan match is finally here!
Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned to the side after a wrist injury, is in imperious touch. After notching up her career-best score in the opener, she brought her second consecutive half-century of the tournament and along with all-rounder with Deepti Sharma inspired a win against UAE in the last match.
India break the partnership finally. Bismah Maroof departs after scoring 32 off 35 balls. Good knock considering how bad a situation was when she arrived at the crease. Dar still there and would need to play till the end to take them near 150. Aliya Riaz has joined her in the middle.
PAKW 111/4 (16)
Hundred comes up for Pakistan. What a recovery this has been from Nida and Maroof. They were 3 for 33 at the end of the powerplay and thanks to some really good hitting, Pakistan have recovered well. Pressure on India to stop them from going past 150 now. One way to do so is break this partnership which has already 70-run mark.
PAKW 107/3 (15)
This is a good recovery from Pakistan. Nida Dar leading the charge. Pakistan pull things back a bit with some boundaries. 15 off the 12th over bowled by Hemalatha. India need to break this stand now. It is very hot out there and Richa Ghosh, the wicketkeeper is needing some help with cold towels. She has gone out and Shafali Verma takes over keeping duties.
PAKW 79/3 (12)
Pakistan continue with recovery thanks to Nida Dar's attacking mindset. She is already 19 off 13 balls and has two boudaries as well. Bismah firm at the other end and these two need to put on a good show together to take team to a fighting total.
PAKW 61/3 (10)
IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 - WICKET!
Omaima Sohail too goes back for a duck off 2 balls. Deepti strikes and what a match this is turning out to be for the all-rounder. 2 wickets in the bag already, pushing Pakistanis on the back foot. Pakistan in all sorts of trouble and need a strong partnership from here.
PAKW 40/3 (7.1)
IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 - WICKET!
Another one for India, Deepti Sharma grabs 2nd wicket for India. Muneeba Ali goes for a run-a-ball 17. Pakistan on back foot here. Two new batters in as Omaima Sohail joins Bismah in the middle. Bismah now need to play a long hand here.
PAKW 33/2 (5.4)
IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 - WICKET!
Pooja Vastrakar, right arm medium pace, comes into the attack and she strikes in just her first over. Dismisses Sidra Ameen for 11, out caught behind. Richa Ghosh with the simplest of takes behind. Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof comes in at 3.
PAKW 26/1 (4.3)
Pakistan openers looking to attack from the word go. India have begun with Renuka's pace from one end and Deepti Sharma's spin from the other. The batters are making an effort to score runs, the intent clearly there but Indians too bowling well and ensuring the runs are hard to come by.
PAKW 16/0 (3)
Renuka Singh begins things for India with the ball. First ball is wayward, outside off stump, wide. But she pulls things back well with tight lines. Pakistan openers Sidra ameen and Muneeba Ali looking positive in the middle. Five off the first over.
PAKW 5/0 (1)
Pitch report by Athar Ali Khan: The pitch is very good for batting. It looks very dry and will probably assist spinners more. The pitch will be better for batting as compared to the first game.
IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022: Playing 11s
Teams:
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022: Toss News!
Bismah Maroof has won the toss and Pakistan opt to bat first.
KP Navgire misses out for Harmanpreet. Shafali Verma continues to be benched.
Asia Cup Points Table: India are on top with 3 wins in 3 games and 6 points. Pakistn are on number 2 with two wins in 3 matches after loss to Thailand Women yesterday (October 6). Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are on 3rd and 4th spot.
Toss coming up at 12.30 pm IST. First ball to be bowled at 1 pm IST. Watch this space for that and other updates.
IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022: Thailand continue winning run
Thailand Women cricket team backed up their stunning win over Pakistan women with another impressive victory over UAE women. They are now level on 4 points from 4 matches with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Team India lead the table with six points in 3 matches.
Thailand have done it again! Outplaying UAE to keep the momentum going with back to back victories.
How far will they go in the #WomensAsiaCup2022 ?#THAIvUAE #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/XKCt3LqPck
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 7, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India Women vs Pakistan Women in Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet today.
