LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20I Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur key as India 5 down in chase

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team will look to maintain their dominance in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan Women cricket team in Match No. 13 at Sylhet International stadium on Friday (October 7). India women cricket team are currently at the head of the points table with three successive wins while Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan slipped to 2nd spot after a shocking loss in their last match against Thailand women cricket team on Thursday.

India were at their ruthless best as they brushed aside Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in July this year. In fact, India have won the last five meeting against the neighbours in the format easily. Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet are coming off stellar performances in the white-ball series against England.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned to the side after a wrist injury, is in imperious touch. After notching up her career-best score in the opener, she brought her second consecutive half-century of the tournament and along with all-rounder with Deepti Sharma inspired a win against UAE in the last match.

Check all the LIVE updates from India Women vs Pakistan Women here.