LIVE IND-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal 1 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s side bat first after losing toss

India Women vs Thailand Women, Semifinal Match Women’s Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Team India aim to enter title clash

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to enter back-to-back Women’s Asia Cup finals when they take on newcomers Thailand Women cricket team in the first semifinal of the 2022 edition in Sylhet on Thursday (October 13). India had thrashed Thailand by nine wickets in their last encounter just a couple of days back in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 but Thai side are riding on a high after pipping home side Bangladesh to make the last four stage.

While Bangladesh won only two out of six games, Thailand won three: they defeated UAE, Malaysia, and most significantly Pakistan by four wickets to finish on six points. Thailand’s success at the Asia Cup has been powered by their openers Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham, and the captain Naruemol Chaiwai who usually make up the top three in their batting line-up. With the ball, left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong is among the top five wicket-takers with eight scalps.

India are buoyed by the form of Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma and will look to continue their winning march into the title clash, where they will face either Pakistan Women or Sri Lanka Women cricket team.

Check all the LIVE scores and Updates from India Women vs Thailand Women semifinal 1 of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 here.

13 October 2022
08:14 AM

IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Shafali Verma SURVIVES!

Team India opener Shafali Verma survives a couple of chances in the opening over -- Thailand wicketkeeper misses a stumping off the third ball and a leading edge just goes wide of covers.

India Women are 6/0 in 1 over vs Thailand Women

08:10 AM

IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: 3 changes for Team India

Team India have 3 changes for the semifinal with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Thakur and Radha Yadav returning for the semifinal. Check the two Playing XI here...

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Thailand Women: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

07:51 AM

IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Thailand win toss, India bat 1st

Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur is back as Team India captain after missing couple of games with injury as Indians will bat first in this semifinal.

07:48 AM

IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Toss delayed due to rain?

It has been raining in Sylhet since morning and we may be in for a delayed start in the first semifinal between India Women and Thailand Women. The covers are still on at Sylhet as we wait for more news.

07:45 AM

IND-W vs TL-W, Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal: Check Live Streaming details

Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women will take on newcomers Thailand women in the first semifinal of Women's Asia Cup 2022 today. Check When & Where to watch and Livestream details here.

07:45 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Semifinal 1 of Women's Asia Cup 2022 between India Women and Thailand Women.

Women's Asia Cup 2022India Women vs Thailand WomenIND-W vs TL-W SemifinalHarmanpreet KaurSmriti Mandhana

