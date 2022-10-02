NewsCricket
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET 2022

Live India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Qualifier 1 Score and Updates: Irfan Pathan's BK vs Gautam Gambhir's IC

Follow LIVE score and updates of the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier 1 on Sunday

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 03:08 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Qualifier 1 Score and Updates: Irfan Pathan's BK vs Gautam Gambhir's IC

India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be starting on an even keel when they face each other in the Qualifier of the Sky247.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on Sunday (October 2). The teams finished in the top two at the end of the league stage because of their consistent performances. They will now get the first bite of the cherry as they will aim to seal a berth in the final which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur on October 5.

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir (C), Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Hamilton Masakazda, Ashgar Afghan, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Rajat Bhatia, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson, Monty Panesar, William Porterfield, S. Sreesanth, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior (Wk), Naman Ojha (Wk), Nick Compton, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.

Live Tv

Legends League Cricket 2022legends league cricket liveIndia capital vs Bhilwara KingsIC vs BK scoreLLC Qualifier 1

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day