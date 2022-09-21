Live India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Irfan Pathan wins toss, Kings to bowl

Legends League Cricket LIVE: In LLC 2022 match tonight, India Capitals will take on Bhilwara Kings. Capitals are being led by Gautam Gambhir while Bhilwara Kings are captained by Irfan Pathan. India Capitals had got off to a bad start with loss vs Gujarat Giants in their opening contest by a margin on 3 wickets. On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings started off their campaign with a win by 3 wickets vs Manipal Tigers.

Scroll down for LIVE Updates

Not to forget, in their first match of the season, India Capitals were missing the sercies of their captain Gambhi. He will now play in the 2nd match and all eyes will be on him. The former left-handed opener has won many a games for India in the past, notably his match-winning knocks in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011 final. Not to forget, he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014 respectively. It will be exciting to see how this champion cricket goes again on the pitch.

On the other hand, we have Irfan Pathan who is in good form at the moment. He is among the best all-rounders the country has produced. In his days, Irfan used to swing the ball big both the ways and won many matches for India with the bat in hand. Irfan is still fit and goes around playing in these leagues in which former cricketers take part. He was recently seen on Roas Safety series as well.