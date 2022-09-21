NewsCricket
Live India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Irfan Pathan wins toss, Kings to bowl

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022, LIVE score and updates:

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Live India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Irfan Pathan wins toss, Kings to bowl
Legends League Cricket LIVE: In LLC 2022 match tonight, India Capitals will take on Bhilwara Kings. Capitals are being led by Gautam Gambhir while Bhilwara Kings are captained by Irfan Pathan. India Capitals had got off to a bad start with loss vs Gujarat Giants in their opening contest by a margin on 3 wickets. On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings started off their campaign with a win by 3 wickets vs Manipal Tigers.

Not to forget, in their first match of the season, India Capitals were missing the sercies of their captain Gambhi. He will now play in the 2nd match and all eyes will be on him. The former left-handed opener has won many a games for India in the past, notably his match-winning knocks in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011 final. Not to forget, he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014 respectively. It will be exciting to see how this champion cricket goes again on the pitch.

On the other hand, we have Irfan Pathan who is in good form at the moment. He is among the best all-rounders the country has produced. In his days, Irfan used to swing the ball big both the ways and won many matches for India with the bat in hand. Irfan is still fit and goes around playing in these leagues in which former cricketers take part. He was recently seen on Roas Safety series as well.  

21 September 2022
19:06 PM

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket LIVE score and Updates 

Toss News: Irfan Pathan has won the toss and Bhilwara Kings will bowl first. 

 

18:46 PM

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket LIVE score and Updates 

Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will take on Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings in tonight's clash in Legends League Cricket 2022. There will be many more stars in action tonight at Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow. Take a look at our Dream11 prediction of the match here. 

 

18:34 PM

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XIs

India Capitals: Masakadza, Mire, Jacques Kallis, Dinesh Ramdin, Gautam Gambhir, A Nurse, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Tambe

Bhilwara Kings: Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Matt Prior, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Money Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, S Sreesanth

18:13 PM

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and Updates 

 

Squads :

India Capitals Squad: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Jacques Kallis(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Suhail Sharma, Ashley Nurse, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Pravin Tambe, Dishant Yagnik, Asghar Afghan, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Ross Taylor, Mashrafe Mortaza, Gautam Gambhir, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan(c), Matt Prior, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, S Sreesanth, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, Shane Watson

18:02 PM

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and Updates 

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 4 of Legends League Cricket 2022 between India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings here. 

Toss at 7 pm IST. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.  

