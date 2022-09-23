NewsCricket
LIVE India vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scoreboard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India aim to bounce back, Aaron Finch's Australia look to seal series

Follow India vs Australia 2nd T20I of the three match series (IND vs AUS 2nd T20I) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here.

Sep 23, 2022

When India takes to the field in Nagpur for the second T20I against Australia, they will be seeking a chance at a series-levelling win after their bowling let them down previously in Mohali. The second T20I between India and Australia will start on Friday in Nagpur. Australia is currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in the first game in Mohali.

India has a lot to look into while starting their practice sessions. Lack of consistency as an all-round unit has let it down in the last few matches. It has been a while since the top order consisting of KL Rahul, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have fired in unison. The pattern of one or two of them failing and the other one clicking has been going on a regular basis. It is time they fix this unfortunate pattern as they have to play against two world-class sides, Australia and South Africa before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The form of middle-order players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav has been a boon for India this year and they would like to keep this going.

23 September 2022
17:40 PM

Pitch Report by Ravi Shastri

Pretty overcast and it is very humid. This pitch looks tacky. Normally teams winning the toss bat first. With the rain around, teams might want to do otherwise. There is a darkish look to the pitch which suggests that the covers have been on. It is dry as well. It looks two-paced as well. The ball will hold up and turn. The par score is 150, and it shouldn't change much.

17:38 PM

Can Rohit Sharma's Team India bounce back?

17:04 PM

Team India in Nagpur

17:01 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I from the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Friday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match. Stay tuned!

