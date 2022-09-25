LIVE India Vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scoreboard and Updates: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma out, All eyes on Virat Kohli

An eight-over-a-side is too short a game to analyze and gain anything from. The action takes place too fast and the teams go into it with only one plan -- to score as many runs as possible or restrict the opposition within the target. However, India can still take some positives from Friday's 8-over slugfest against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Top-most on that list would be the impactful and scintillating innings by skipper Rohit Sharma that set India on course to victory. Then there was the bowling of spinner Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner allrounder who came in as a like-for-like substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, who is out with an injury, who claimed 2-13 from his two overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been batting well at the top of the order, he has not been domineering and at his authoritative best in the last few matches. On Friday, he played an impactful inning, hitting the ball cleanly and to a big distance, attacking the Australian bowlers from the start.

