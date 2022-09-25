NewsCricket
LIVE India Vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scoreboard and Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to field first in the series decider

Follow the live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd T20 from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 06:35 PM IST|Source:

An eight-over-a-side is too short a game to analyze and gain anything from. The action takes place too fast and the teams go into it with only one plan -- to score as many runs as possible or restrict the opposition within the target. However, India can still take some positives from Friday's 8-over slugfest against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Top-most on that list would be the impactful and scintillating innings by skipper Rohit Sharma that set India on course to victory. Then there was the bowling of spinner Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner allrounder who came in as a like-for-like substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, who is out with an injury, who claimed 2-13 from his two overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been batting well at the top of the order, he has not been domineering and at his authoritative best in the last few matches. On Friday, he played an impactful inning, hitting the ball cleanly and to a big distance, attacking the Australian bowlers from the start.

India vs Australia, 3rd T20

Australia tour of India, 2022 

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sep 25, 07:00 PM LOCAL

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

Toss Report

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Aaron Finch's Australia in the third and final match of the T20I series here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Pitch Report by Murali Kartik and Ajit Agarkar

It's a fairly large surface with even-sized boundaries on both sides of the square. It's another good batting surface, the grass has been well rolled. Dew wouldn't be a factor tonight, but the captain winning the toss could still be looking at chasing down the score. Defending wouldn't be easy as the ball could come onto the bat even better under lights. In short, this is a belter.

Series Decider = Thrilling Game

Hello ladies and gentlemen, This is your host Akash Kharade and I am back with the Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd T20I from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. This is a series decider and a thrilling match is on the cards. Stay tuned!

