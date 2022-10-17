LIVE India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match Scores and Update: KL Rahul off to FLYING start
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between India and Australia on our live blog here.
T20 World Champions Australia will take on Rohit Sharma’s Team India in a ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). India will begin their official World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).
Before this official warm-up match, Team India played a couple of practice games against Western Australia XI last week – winning one and losing one match respectively. Australia, on the other hand, are coming off a 2-0 series loss to England, with the third and final game getting washed out.
Aaron Finch’s side will begin their title defence against T20 World Cup 2021 finalists New Zealand with a Super 12 stage game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday (October 22). India will look to check on fitness of pacer Mohammed Shami, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad last week. Shami, who suffered from COVID-19 last month missed the T20 and ODI series against South Africa.
Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from India’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match against Australia here.
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Suryakumar Yadav smashes Pat Cummins for SIX!
Suryakumar Yadav smashes the first six of his innings, hammers Pat Cummins for a six and a four in the 18th over to move along to 45 off 26 balls. Axar Patel is unbeaten on 3.
India XI are 171/5 in 18 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Dinesh Karthik falls for 20
Team India lose their fifth wicket as Dinesh Karthik holes out to Kane Richardson for 20 off 14 balls. Axar Patel joins Suryakumar Yadav in the middle, who is batting on 32.
India XI are 157/5 in 17 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: First SIX for Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik joins the party, smashes Ashton Agar over mid-wicket for the first six of his innings to move along to 10, Suryakumar Yadav is unbeaten on 26.
India XI are 138/4 in 15 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup Warm Up: Hardik Pandya departs cheaply
Hardik Pandya just scoops a slow short ball by Kane Richardson to short third-man for just 2. Suryakumar Yadav at the other end is batting on 17 as India lose their fourth wicket of the innings. Dinesh Karthik joins Suryakumar in the middle.
India XI are 128/4 in 14 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli GONE for 19!
Virat Kohli miscues a pull shot off Mitchell Starc, fails to control it and falls for 19 off 13 balls. Suryakumar Yadav is batting on 24 at the other end as Hardik Pandya joins him in the middle.
India XI are 125/3 in 13 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Virat Kohli gets his first SIX!
Virat Kohli smashes Ashton Agar for the first six of his innings, while Suryakumar Yadav adds a couple of more fours in that over. Kohli moves along to 13 while Suryakumar Yadav is on 15 as 17 runs comes off that over.
India XI are 106/2 in 11 overs vs Australia
SCO vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 3: Rain interrupts match
Meanwhile, Scotland and West Indies match No. 3 of the T20 World Cup 2022 has been interrupted by rain in Hobart. Scotland were off to a flying start as well in their first match.
Scotland are 52/0 in 5.3 overs vs West Indies
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup Warm Up: Rohit Sharma falls for 15
Skipper Rohit Sharma follows KL Rahul back to the pavilion, failing to clear the boundary of left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. Rohit falls for 15 as India lose their second wicket. Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli in the middle.
India XI are 82/2 in 9 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: KL Rahul GONE!
KL Rahul is gone for 57, miscues a shot off Glenn Maxwell as Ashton Agar takes the catch. India lose their first wicket, skipper Rohit Sharma is at other end on 15 as Virat Kohli comes in at No. 3.
India XI are 79/1 in 8 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: KL Rahul brings up FIFTY!
KL Rahul warms up with a fifty in the practice game, off just 27 balls with three stunning sixes. Skipper Rohit Sharma at the other end has hit his first boundary -- six and four off Glenn Maxwell to move along to 13 off 9 balls while Rahul is on 50.
India XI are 69/0 in 6 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: KL Rahul smashes 3rd SIX
KL Rahul zooms along to 49 off just 25 balls, smashing Pat Cummins over long-on for the third six of the innings. Skipper Rohit Sharma is finally off the mark and has faced only 3 balls so far. Cummins, meanwhile, hits Rahul on the helmet but no major damage done.
India XI are 56/0 in 5 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup Warm Up: KL Rahul smashes 2nd SIX
KL Rahul appears to be in blazing form, smashing his second six of the innings in successive overs. Rahul also hammers three more fours to move along to 43 off just 22 balls.
India XI are 47/0 in 4 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: KL Rahul gets first SIX
Team India opener KL Rahul is off to a flyer, smashes Pat Cummins for first six of the innings and follows it up with his third boundary. Rahul is unbeaten on 23 while skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to get off the mark.
India XI are 27/0 in 3 overs vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup Warm up: KL Rahul gets 1st four
KL Rahul smashes Mitchell Starc through the covers for four for his first boundary. Rahul moves along to 8 off 5 balls while Rohit Sharma is on 0 after the opening over.
India XI are 9/0 in 1 over vs Australia
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Rohit Sharma to open with KL Rahul
We are all set to get underway. Team India captain will open the innings with KL Rahul at the top as Aussies are ready to bowl.
#TeamIndia will bowl first.
A look at our Playing XI for the second practice match against Western Australia. pic.twitter.com/5Wutj8rFYI
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2022
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up: India name all 15 in Playing side
Team India will like test all 15 players in the warm up match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Here is the Australia playing XI...
Australia: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson
SCO vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 3: Nicholas Pooran wins toss, West Indies to bowl
West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match No. 3 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Here is the Scotland and West Indies playing XI...
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Callum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: Privilege to captain India at World Cup after 15 years, Rohit Sharma
Team India captain Rohit Sharma says it is 'privilege' to lead India at a World Cup. " It is a privilege. It is the first time in 15 years that I am captaining my country at a WC. We want to enjoy and have fun," he said.
"Feeling good about it. Wanted to try out things, we don't mind batting first, and setting up a target. Nice fresh pitch. We came here pretty early, we were in Perth having a preparatory camp. We are almost there. These games will allow us to get where we want. It's obviously getting to the business end, and we want to try a few things. In my mind, I know what bowlers are going to play. It is important to give them that confidence, few of the guys have come for the first time in Australia. It is a nice place to play cricket," Rohit added.
IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up: Australia win toss, India bat 1st
World Champions Australia have won the toss and skipper Aaron Finch has decided to bowl first at the Gabba.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between India and Australia.
