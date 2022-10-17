LIVE India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match Scores and Update: Rohit Sharma’s IND face world champs in practice tie
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between India and Australia on our live blog here.
T20 World Champions Australia will take on Rohit Sharma’s Team India in a ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). India will begin their official World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).
Before this official warm-up match, Team India played a couple of practice games against Western Australia XI last week – winning one and losing one match respectively. Australia, on the other hand, are coming off a 2-0 series loss to England, with the third and final game getting washed out.
Aaron Finch’s side will begin their title defence against T20 World Cup 2021 finalists New Zealand with a Super 12 stage game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday (October 22). India will look to check on fitness of pacer Mohammed Shami, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad last week. Shami, who suffered from COVID-19 last month missed the T20 and ODI series against South Africa.
Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from India’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match against Australia here.
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Rohit Sharma to open with KL Rahul
We are all set to get underway. Team India captain will open the innings with KL Rahul at the top as Aussies are ready to bowl.
#TeamIndia will bowl first.
IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up: India name all 15 in Playing side
Team India will like test all 15 players in the warm up match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Here is the Australia playing XI...
Australia: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson
SCO vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 3: Nicholas Pooran wins toss, West Indies to bowl
West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match No. 3 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Here is the Scotland and West Indies playing XI...
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Callum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: Privilege to captain India at World Cup after 15 years, Rohit Sharma
Team India captain Rohit Sharma says it is 'privilege' to lead India at a World Cup. " It is a privilege. It is the first time in 15 years that I am captaining my country at a WC. We want to enjoy and have fun," he said.
"Feeling good about it. Wanted to try out things, we don't mind batting first, and setting up a target. Nice fresh pitch. We came here pretty early, we were in Perth having a preparatory camp. We are almost there. These games will allow us to get where we want. It's obviously getting to the business end, and we want to try a few things. In my mind, I know what bowlers are going to play. It is important to give them that confidence, few of the guys have come for the first time in Australia. It is a nice place to play cricket," Rohit added.
IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up: Australia win toss, India bat 1st
World Champions Australia have won the toss and skipper Aaron Finch has decided to bowl first at the Gabba.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between India and Australia.
