LIVE India vs New Zealand, Live Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Updates: Match CALLED OFF due to RAIN

Team India will take on T20 World Cup 2021 finalists New Zealand in their second official warm up match ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19). Rohit Sharma’s side will be buoyed by an impressive six-run win over T20 World Champions Australia in the first practice match on Monday.

Former New Zealand skipper and the current head coach of the England Test side, Brendon McCullum, has said the Black Caps’ ability to stay composed and handle pressure makes then a dangerous side going into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. New Zealand – 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up – will begin their campaign in this edition of the global tournament on October 22 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a repeat of the final in the UAE last year.

Rain in Brisbane ahead of today's warm-up fixture with India at the Gabba. Hear from Trent Boult and @JimmyNeesh about preparing for the @T20WorldCup. If play is possible today in Brisbane there will be coverage on @skysportnz. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FRPagqSfvP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 19, 2022

While their form has been iffy coming into the 2022 T20 World Cup, the former New Zealand opener believes the Kiwis cannot be written off on cricket’s biggest stage. “One thing that you can never write the New Zealand team off (in) is when it comes to World Cups,” McCullum told SENZ Breakfast. “They just have an incredible ability to stay composed and really disciplined for what needs to be done in pressure moments.”

