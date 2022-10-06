LIVE India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad GONE, India struggle in chase of 250

Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India are getting ready to take on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the first game of three-match ODI series at the Ekana Atal Bihari Vajpayee cricket stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain in Lucknow on Thursday. The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.

“Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour,” the BCCI tweeted.

The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30pm instead of 1pm. The Indian team’s optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

