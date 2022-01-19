Live India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live score and updates: Bevuma, der Dussen hit fifties to put pressure on India

19 January 2022, 16:39 PM
South Africa on top
Skipper Temba Bavuma and Russie van der Dussen have hit fifties to put South Africa on top as the hosts have crossed 180-mark and they still have seven wickets in hand. SA 182-3 after 36 overs
19 January 2022, 15:17 PM
Aiden Markram departs
Run Out! Markram needlessly tried to steal a quick single but failed badly as Venkatesh Iyer hits the bullseye from mid-off. Markram run out (Venkatesh Iyer) 4(11)
19 January 2022, 15:13 PM
Ashwin castles de Kock
Ashwin hands India their second wicket as he castles de Kock, who was looking solid. de Kock b Ashwin 27(41) [4s-2]
19 January 2022, 15:03 PM
SA 58/1 after 15 overs
de Kock (27*) and Bevuma (17*) are slowly and steadily building a solid partnership after Malan fell early. On the other hand, India have managed to pick only a wicket so far.
19 January 2022, 13:41 PM
Bumrah draws first blood
Jasprit Bumrah picks first wicket of the match as he removes Janneman Malan, who nicked the outswinger to wicket-keeper Pant. Janneman Malan c Pant b Bumrah 6(10) [4s-1]
19 January 2022, 13:40 PM
Playing XI's
India: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
19 January 2022, 13:31 PM
South Africa opt to bat first
South Africa skipper Temba Bevuma won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the 1st ODI of the three-match series.