Live India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live score and updates: Ashwin castles de Kock; SA 2 down

Check Live score and updates of India vs South Africa 1st ODI which is being played at Boland Park.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - 15:17
File image (Source: Twitter)

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Boland Park, here on Wednesday.

Bavuma said his team will look to make use of the best of the batting conditions.

"Wicket looks a bit dry. Would like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game. Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But we will have to focus on today, in a different format, and have to ensure our basics are in touch," said Bavuma at the toss.

"Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. Have got a standard team. Marco comes in, obviously we don't have KG (Rabada) available. Two spinners," he added.

Check the LIVE scorecard for India vs South Africa 1st ODI here

On the other hand, India skipper KL Rahul confirmed that Venkatesh Iyer is making his ODI debut while Shreyas Iyer will bat at four.

"Would've wanted to bat first. We're always ready to do both things. (Wicket) Looks a little bit dry. Have some quality spinners in our attack. With Bumrah and Bhuvi starting, hopefully they'll get a couple early with the swing. Venkatesh Iyer is debuting, Shreyas Iyer to bat at four. Last couple of days and right after Tests there was a lot going on," said Rahul at the toss.

"Emotional for the team. (A) lot of us have debuted under Virat. Obviously he's still with us and an integral part of the team. Just want to try out a few things in terms of tactics and strategies. Personnel will not change much. Want to give them a good run. Experimentation doesn't mean we'll go in and start hitting from ball one," he added.

19 January 2022, 15:13 PM

Ashwin castles de Kock

Ashwin hands India their second wicket as he castles de Kock, who was looking solid. de Kock b Ashwin 27(41) [4s-2]

19 January 2022, 15:03 PM

SA 58/1 after 15 overs

de Kock (27*) and Bevuma (17*) are slowly and steadily building a solid partnership after Malan fell early. On the other hand, India have managed to pick only a wicket so far.

19 January 2022, 13:41 PM

Bumrah draws first blood

Jasprit Bumrah picks first wicket of the match as he removes Janneman Malan, who nicked the outswinger to wicket-keeper Pant. Janneman Malan c Pant b Bumrah 6(10) [4s-1]

19 January 2022, 13:40 PM

Playing XI's

India: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

 

19 January 2022, 13:31 PM

South Africa opt to bat first

South Africa skipper Temba Bevuma won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the 1st ODI of the three-match series.

