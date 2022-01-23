Live India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live score and updates: IND win toss, opt to bowl

23 January 2022, 13:35 PM
Teams:
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala
23 January 2022, 13:23 PM
India opt to bowl
India have won the toss and they have opted to bowl against the hosts in the third ODI.
"Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets," India skipper KL Rahul said at toss.