हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live score and updates: IND win toss, opt to bowl

Check the Live score and updates of the third and final ODI between India and South Africa, which is being played at Newlands in Cape Town.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 23, 2022 - 13:38
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Having already lost the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, India will look to adjust to the tempo of 50-over cricket and win the third and final match on Sunday to avoid a whitewash.

KL Rahul-led side lost the first ODI by 31 runs while they suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the second match of the three-match series on Friday.

Having learned the lessons from the hosts' batting, India will have to alter their plans to find solutions to their middle-over woes. The batting lost its way in the middle overs in both matches despite promising starts and there could be potential changes to the Indian playing XI.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have shown their glimpses of brilliance, but they need to fire collectively and score big if Team India wants to win. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer have failed to impress with the bat so the team management will try Suryakumar Yadav in the final ODI.

Check Live score and commentary of IND vs SA 3rd ODI here

The bowling, on the other hand, also hasn't really troubled South Africa much. India's bowlers have struggled to make inroads in the Powerplay in the last couple of years, and it is something the team will want to rectify in Cape Town, on what is expected to be a spicier pitch compared to the sluggish surface in Paarl.

23 January 2022, 13:35 PM

Teams:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala

 

23 January 2022, 13:23 PM

India opt to bowl

India have won the toss and they have opted to bowl against the hosts in the third ODI.

"Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets," India skipper KL Rahul said at toss.

Must Watch

PT8M3S

Zee Top 50: BJP Core Group meeting in Delhi today