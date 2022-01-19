Live India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live score and updates: Iyer, Pant fall in quick succession

19 January 2022, 20:45 PM
Wicket!
One more bites the dust as India lose Pant, he has by stumped by de Kock off Phehlukwayo. India have lost half of their side now.
IND 185/5; need 112 runs in 90 balls
19 January 2022, 20:37 PM
WICKET!
And now Shreyas Iyer has to go, he has been done in Ngidi here, caught behind by de Kock. India still at some distance from their target and they have lost four wickets.
IND 181/4 after 33.5 overs, need 116 runs
19 January 2022, 20:18 PM
A lot depends on Iyer and Pant from here. They need to forma big stand in here. There is firepower in likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Shardul Thakur to get the team home even if India needs 8 or 9 rpo in the end. What they need is a strong stand.
IND 177/3 after 33 overs
19 January 2022, 19:36 PM
Two back to back wickets for Proteas!
Kohli and Dhawan have fallen after scoring fifties. 51 for Kohli. 79 for Dhawan. South Africa are back in it.
19 January 2022, 19:33 PM
100 up for India!
Dhawan and Kohli take Indian total past the 100-mark. The chase is looking good so far. The target comes below 200. Plenty of batting still to come.
19 January 2022, 18:58 PM
India 90/1 after 17 overs
Delhi lads Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are going strong for India here. Kohli now beginning to open up. He took his time and now playing shots freely.
19 January 2022, 18:44 PM
OUT! Markram dimisses Rahul to pick up first Indian wicket. He is ecstatic after finding an outside edge off Rahul's bat, nicely into the gloves of de Kock.
India 46/1 after 8.3 overs
19 January 2022, 18:41 PM
India off to a sedate start in chase!
Proteas have kept Indian openers in a tight leash so far. Rahul and Dhawan taking time to settle in here.
IND 24/0 after 5 overs
19 January 2022, 18:37 PM
Stat Alert!
Highest target succesfully chased in 12 previous ODIs in Paarl is 248 by SA against Sri Lanka.
19 January 2022, 18:09 PM
Chase Begins!
South Africa to start the defence of 297 runs with spin as Aiden Markram has the new ball in hand.
KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan out to open.
19 January 2022, 17:49 PM
SA 296/4 after 50 overs
Rassie van der Dussen smashed unbeaten 129 off 96 balls, while skipper Temba Bevuma hit 110 as South Africa set a challenging 297-run target for India.
CHANGE OF INNINGS
Two centuries from Bavuma (110) and van der Dussen (129*) see the #Proteas post 296/4 in their allotted 50 overs
Live on SuperSport Grandstand and SABC 3
Ball by ball:
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 19, 2022
For the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets, while Ashwin picked one.
19 January 2022, 16:39 PM
South Africa on top
Skipper Temba Bavuma and Russie van der Dussen have hit fifties to put South Africa on top as the hosts have crossed 180-mark and they still have seven wickets in hand. SA 182-3 after 36 overs
19 January 2022, 15:17 PM
Aiden Markram departs
Run Out! Markram needlessly tried to steal a quick single but failed badly as Venkatesh Iyer hits the bullseye from mid-off. Markram run out (Venkatesh Iyer) 4(11)
19 January 2022, 15:13 PM
Ashwin castles de Kock
Ashwin hands India their second wicket as he castles de Kock, who was looking solid. de Kock b Ashwin 27(41) [4s-2]
19 January 2022, 15:03 PM
SA 58/1 after 15 overs
de Kock (27*) and Bevuma (17*) are slowly and steadily building a solid partnership after Malan fell early. On the other hand, India have managed to pick only a wicket so far.
19 January 2022, 13:41 PM
Bumrah draws first blood
Jasprit Bumrah picks first wicket of the match as he removes Janneman Malan, who nicked the outswinger to wicket-keeper Pant. Janneman Malan c Pant b Bumrah 6(10) [4s-1]
19 January 2022, 13:40 PM
Playing XI's
India: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
19 January 2022, 13:31 PM
South Africa opt to bat first
South Africa skipper Temba Bevuma won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the 1st ODI of the three-match series.