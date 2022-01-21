Live India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live score and updates: De Kock departs for 78

KL Rahul will have to show drastically improved leadership acumen when he leads India against a buoyant South African side in the second ODI on Friday (January 21), with the three-match series and his long-term Test captaincy ambitions both at stake. Rahul was at best mediocre in terms of ‘on-your-feet-thinking’, something that’s basic to art of captaincy, and also didn't look the part with the bat in a deflating 31-run defeat in the opening ODI where India were outplayed for the better part of the game.

The middle-order, which had been a problem since Virat Kohli’s heady days as captain, is still sticking out like a sore thumb and no one knows what exactly the solution is. Once again, it was a case of one opener – Shikhar Dhawan on this occasion – and the indomitable Kohli holding fort before the middle-order caved in on a slower pitch where there was turn and the ball gripped, making a run-of-the-mill seamer Andile Phehlukwayo look formidable.

South Africa crushed India both strategically as well as on skills and therein lay serious questions about Rahul’s wares as captain. Check live scoreboard of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI here.