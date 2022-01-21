हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live score and updates: KL Rahul wins toss, India bat

Check Live score and updates of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI which is being played at Boland Park. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 21, 2022 - 13:43
Comments |
Team India are taking on South Africa in second ODI at Paarl. (Photo: ANI)

KL Rahul will have to show drastically improved leadership acumen when he leads India against a buoyant South African side in the second ODI on Friday (January 21), with the three-match series and his long-term Test captaincy ambitions both at stake. Rahul was at best mediocre in terms of ‘on-your-feet-thinking’, something that’s basic to art of captaincy, and also didn't look the part with the bat in a deflating 31-run defeat in the opening ODI where India were outplayed for the better part of the game.

The middle-order, which had been a problem since Virat Kohli’s heady days as captain, is still sticking out like a sore thumb and no one knows what exactly the solution is. Once again, it was a case of one opener – Shikhar Dhawan on this occasion – and the indomitable Kohli holding fort before the middle-order caved in on a slower pitch where there was turn and the ball gripped, making a run-of-the-mill seamer Andile Phehlukwayo look formidable.

South Africa crushed India both strategically as well as on skills and therein lay serious questions about Rahul’s wares as captain. Check live scoreboard of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI here.

21 January 2022, 13:32 PM

India go unchange, pacer Sisanda Magala replaces Marco Jansen for SA

Team India have gone in with the same playing XI as the first ODI but hosts South Africa have replaced left-arm pacer Marco Jansen with Sisanda Magala. Here are the playing XI...

India: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlulwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

21 January 2022, 13:25 PM

KL Rahul wins toss and India bat

Team India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and decided to bat first in the 2nd ODI at Paarl.

21 January 2022, 13:18 PM

Skipper KL Rahul eyes first win

Stand-in ODI captain KL Rahul will be looking to win his first game as captain. Here he is gearing up...

21 January 2022, 13:17 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI at Paarl.

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Delhi Weekend Curfew: People can get this discount