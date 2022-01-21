Live India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live score and updates: KL Rahul wins toss, India bat

21 January 2022, 13:32 PM
India go unchange, pacer Sisanda Magala replaces Marco Jansen for SA
Team India have gone in with the same playing XI as the first ODI but hosts South Africa have replaced left-arm pacer Marco Jansen with Sisanda Magala. Here are the playing XI...
India: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlulwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
21 January 2022, 13:25 PM
KL Rahul wins toss and India bat
Team India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and decided to bat first in the 2nd ODI at Paarl.
21 January 2022, 13:18 PM
Skipper KL Rahul eyes first win
Stand-in ODI captain KL Rahul will be looking to win his first game as captain. Here he is gearing up...
Getting into the groove
21 January 2022, 13:17 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI at Paarl.