LIVE India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Washington Sundar DISMISSES Quinton de Kock cheaply

Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). The three-match series is level at 1-1 after India’s seven-wicket win in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9).

The visitors had won the rain-hit first game by nine runs in Lucknow last week. The middle order comprising Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Sanju Samson has been solid.

While Iyer and Samson have been consistent, Kishan looked in imperious touch and all three will be eager to continue with their good form as the Indian team management continues to audition players for the ODI World Cup.

In the bowling department, Mohammad Siraj, who has been touted as a possible replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad, has made a strong case for himself. Spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi have also had good debuts.

The Proteas, who are ranked 11th, are in danger of missing out on direct entry into next year's 50-over World Cup.

