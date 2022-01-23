Live India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live score and updates: Phehlukwayo departs for 4

23 January 2022, 16:53 PM
SA 246/6 after 43 overs
India have been able to pick wickets in quick succession but now David Miller and Pretorious are trying to up the ante in the slog overs. India need to watch out here.
23 January 2022, 16:44 PM
OUT!
Bumrah strikes and removes his former Mumbai Indians teammate de Kock. He is gone for 124. Has done his job. One of the finest ODI innings you would see.
SA 214/4 after 35.4 overs
23 January 2022, 16:26 PM
Fifty for Rassie!
What a form he is in. Rassie van der Dussen completes fifty. He is making it count every single time and it is becoming difficult for India to get him out.
SA 207/3 after 34.3 overs
23 January 2022, 15:41 PM
De Kock completes 100
Quinton de Kock slams another hundred against India. He clearly enjoys facing Indian bowling and he is having a feast again, playing some lovely strokes and playing at will. India in big trouble here. Seems like visitors will be chasing a massive total.
SA 173/3 after 30.2 overs
23 January 2022, 15:14 PM
FIFTY!
De Kock completed another fifty against India. He has five hundreds against the Indians and he seems to be in the mood to add another one.
SA 101/3 after 19.4 overs
23 January 2022, 15:06 PM
OUT!
That's the end of Markram who is gone for 15 made off 14 balls. Deepal Chahar with the wicket. Rassie van der Dussen, right handed bat, comes to the crease
SA 71/3 after 12.3 overs
23 January 2022, 15:00 PM
SA 69/2 after 12 overs
After fall of two quick wickets early on, De Kock and Markram have brought some sort of stability to the innings. Indians continue to look for the third wicket but both of these batters have looked untroubled so far.
23 January 2022, 14:26 PM
SA lose 2 early wickets
India are on top currently as South Africa have lost two early wickets - Janneman Malan and skipper Temba Bevuma, after the hosts were put to bat first. SA 42/2 after 8 overs
23 January 2022, 13:35 PM
Teams:
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala
23 January 2022, 13:23 PM
India opt to bowl
India have won the toss and they have opted to bowl against the hosts in the third ODI.
"Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets," India skipper KL Rahul said at toss.