Live India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live score and updates: SA win, make 3-0 clean sweep

Having already lost the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, India will look to adjust to the tempo of 50-over cricket and win the third and final match on Sunday to avoid a whitewash.

KL Rahul-led side lost the first ODI by 31 runs while they suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the second match of the three-match series on Friday.

Having learned the lessons from the hosts' batting, India will have to alter their plans to find solutions to their middle-over woes. The batting lost its way in the middle overs in both matches despite promising starts and there could be potential changes to the Indian playing XI.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have shown their glimpses of brilliance, but they need to fire collectively and score big if Team India wants to win. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer have failed to impress with the bat so the team management will try Suryakumar Yadav in the final ODI.

The bowling, on the other hand, also hasn't really troubled South Africa much. India's bowlers have struggled to make inroads in the Powerplay in the last couple of years, and it is something the team will want to rectify in Cape Town, on what is expected to be a spicier pitch compared to the sluggish surface in Paarl.