LIVE India vs South Africa Live score and Updates: IND set 305-run target for SA

29 December 2021, 16:27 PM
India all out for 174
South Africa produced a superb bowling show in the second innings to bowl out India for 174. However, the visitors have still managed to set a challenging 305-run target for the hosts courtesy of their big first-innings lead.
That's the end of India's second innings as they are all out for 174 runs.
Set a target of 305 runs for South Africa.
Scorecard - https://t.co/eoM8MqSQgO #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ZUqXvrlJxB
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2021
29 December 2021, 15:33 PM
OUT!
Another cheap dismissal for Kohli as he is removed for 18 by Jansen. The Indian skipper didn't learn from his mistake in the first innings as he once again went for the drive away from the body and edged it to the keeper. Kohli c de Kock b Marco Jansen 18(32) [4s-4]
29 December 2021, 14:36 PM
OUT!
KL Rahul gone, Ngidi with the wicket. Tha ball seem to have hit the crack and shaped in from outside off, Rahul played a cut shot but the bounce got him there, outside edge flew to Elgar at slips who took it safely.
Kohli in now at 5.
IND 54/3, lead by 184 runs
29 December 2021, 14:20 PM
IND 50/2, lead by 180 runs
India reach fifty in the second innings. Rahul has been cautious against good first hour bowling on Day 4 from Proteas. Pujara has started shakily and requires some luck to cement his place in the side.
29 December 2021, 14:01 PM
Dropped!
Rabada drops a simple chance at mid-wicket and Pujara gets a reprieve. On Pujara's legs by Ngidi, he mistimed a flick and it went straight to Rabada who spilled it.
IND 45/2, lead by 175 runs
29 December 2021, 13:56 PM
WICKET!
Rabada gets Thakur. He departs for 10. Second wicket down for India.
IND 34/2, lead by 164 runs
29 December 2021, 13:41 PM
IND 30/ 1, lead by 160 runs (Rahul 11, Thakur 10)
Good start by Proteas pacers. They are keeping the line tight and a few outside edges have flown above the slips. Jansen is particular has looked good. They need wickets in get back into the contest.
29 December 2021, 12:56 PM
Thakur survives!
Jansen with a peach, pitches on middle and off and darts in, Thakur offered no shot and it hit him on the knees. Proteas appealed but umpire turned it down. Elgar went upstairs but the ball missing the stumps. SA lose their review early in the day.
IND 22/1, lead by 152 runs
29 December 2021, 12:47 PM
With two days remaining in the game, the weather is expected to play a huge role in deciding the result.
29 December 2021, 12:45 PM
Hello and welcome to Day 4 coverage of the first India vs South Africa Test that is going on at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India have gained a lead of 146 runs with KL Rahul and night watchman Sharul Thakur in the middle and would look to build on.
India 116/1, lead by 146 runs (KL Rahul 5, Shardul Thakur 4)