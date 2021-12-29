हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE India vs South Africa Live score and Updates: Kohli departs after lunch; IND 4 down

Follow the Live updates of Day 4 of the 1st test between South Africa and India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 - 16:36
Comments |
(Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara took India's lead to 209 on day four of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

At lunch, India are 79/3 in 32 overs with Kohli (18 not out) and Pujara (12 not out) being the unbeaten batters in a session where the tourists scored 63 runs for the loss of overnight pair KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur.

Resuming from 16/1 on day three, nightwatchman Thakur had a nervy time. He left balls outside the off-stump and even survived an lbw chance off Marco Jansen (DRS showed going over the stumps). Thakur fought back by flaying a powerful upper-cut over backward point off Jansen. But Kagiso Rabada got one to kick off from a length to take the outer edge of Thakur's bat to Wiaan Mulder at third slip.

Pujara avoided a pair with a drive through mid-on off Ngidi. But on the fourth ball from the pacer, Pujara chipped to mid-wicket, where Rabada dropped a simple catch. Rahul, who picked easy leg-side boundaries while being cautious, chased a wide ball from Ngidi and edged to Dean Elgar at first slip.

Pujara looked good at the crease and pounced on width from Mulder with a cracking cut through off-side. Kohli, on the other hand, wristed flicks and glances off Ngidi and Mulder before hitting Rabada twice for boundaries through point, taking India to safety till lunch.

With the pitch still offering variable bounce and seam movement for keeping the pacers interested, it could be a fascinating second session in terms of what tactics India and South Africa will resort to.

29 December 2021, 15:33 PM

OUT!

Another cheap dismissal for Kohli as he is removed for 18 by Jansen. The Indian skipper didn't learn from his mistake in the first innings as he once again went for the drive away from the body and edged it to the keeper. Kohli c de Kock b Marco Jansen 18(32) [4s-4]

29 December 2021, 14:36 PM

OUT!

KL Rahul gone, Ngidi with the wicket. Tha ball seem to have hit the crack and shaped in from outside off, Rahul played a cut shot but the bounce got him there, outside edge flew to Elgar at slips who took it safely. 

Kohli in now at 5. 

IND 54/3, lead by 184 runs

29 December 2021, 14:20 PM

IND 50/2, lead by 180 runs

India reach fifty in the second innings. Rahul has been cautious against good first hour bowling on Day 4 from Proteas. Pujara has started shakily and requires some luck to cement his place in the side. 

29 December 2021, 14:01 PM

Dropped!

Rabada drops a simple chance at mid-wicket and Pujara gets a reprieve. On Pujara's legs by Ngidi, he mistimed a flick and it went straight to Rabada who spilled it. 

IND 45/2, lead by 175 runs

29 December 2021, 13:56 PM

WICKET!

Rabada gets Thakur. He departs for 10. Second wicket down for India. 

IND 34/2, lead by 164 runs

29 December 2021, 13:41 PM

IND 30/ 1, lead by 160 runs (Rahul 11, Thakur 10)

Good start by Proteas pacers. They are keeping the line tight and a few outside edges have flown above the slips. Jansen is particular has looked good. They need wickets in get back into the contest. 

 

29 December 2021, 12:56 PM

Thakur survives!

Jansen with a peach, pitches on middle and off and darts in, Thakur offered no shot and it hit him on the knees. Proteas appealed but umpire turned it down. Elgar went upstairs but the ball missing the stumps. SA lose their review early in the day. 

IND 22/1, lead by 152 runs

29 December 2021, 12:47 PM

With two days remaining in the game, the weather is expected to play a huge role in deciding the result. 

Check the weather report for Day 4 here.

29 December 2021, 12:45 PM

Hello and welcome to Day 4 coverage of the first India vs South Africa Test that is going on at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India have gained a lead of 146 runs with KL Rahul and night watchman Sharul Thakur in the middle and would look to build on. 

India 116/1, lead by 146 runs (KL Rahul 5, Shardul Thakur 4)

