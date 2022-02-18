LIVE India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I live score and updates: Ishan Kishan gone for 2

18 February 2022, 19:30 PM
SIX! Rohit Sharma clears the rope from the last ball of the power play. 6 overs gone,
India-49/1 Kohli 23 (14) & Rohit 17 (14)
18 February 2022, 19:27 PM
5.3- Back to back fours by Virat Kohli against Shepherd, he looks in carnage mode tonight. Kohli 22 (12)
India- 42/1 (5.4)
18 February 2022, 19:22 PM
5 overs done, 11 runs off that last over by Jason Holder. Rohit and Kohli looking good and dangerous.
IND-34/1 Kohli 14 (9) & Rohit 11 (13)
18 February 2022, 19:20 PM
4 overs done. IND- 23/1 (4) Kohli 8 (6) & Rohit 6 (10)
18 February 2022, 19:18 PM
3.3- Dropped! Rohit Sharma dropped at point.
18 February 2022, 19:12 PM
3 over completed. Kohli hits 2 boundaries from that over by Akeal Hosein.
IND-18/1, Kohli 8 (6) & Rohit 2 (4)
18 February 2022, 19:11 PM
1.5- GONE! Ishan Kishan walks back, gets it completely wrong. Caught by Mayers Bowled by Cortwell
India-10/1 (1.5)
18 February 2022, 19:08 PM
APPEAL. Kieron Pollard takes review for caught behind.
India- 10/0 (1.3) Ishan 2 (9) & Rohit 2 (3)
18 February 2022, 19:05 PM
1st over completed. 10 runs from the 1st over for India, two no balls from Akeal Hosein in that one.
India- 10/0 (1) Ishan Kishan 2 (5) & Rohit Sharma 2 (3)
18 February 2022, 19:04 PM
Two No balls in a row by Akeel Hosein.
India-8/0 (0.3)
18 February 2022, 19:02 PM
WIDE and FOUR. Five-wides goes to India, free runs for the men in blue.
India-6/0 (0.3) Ishan Kishan 0 (2) and Rohit Sharma 1 (1)
18 February 2022, 19:01 PM
0.2- Hosein to Kishan. no run.
18 February 2022, 19:00 PM
0.1- Hosein to Rohit. one run. Knicked away on the leg-side for a single.
18 February 2022, 18:56 PM
Akeal Hosein to start the bowling for West Indies, Rohit Sharma on strike.
18 February 2022, 18:47 PM
All-rounder Jason Holder comes in place of Fabian Allen for the West Indies. India playing XI remains same.
18 February 2022, 18:38 PM
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh lyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.
West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.
18 February 2022, 18:31 PM
TOSS- West Indies have the toss and elected to bowl first.