LIVE India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I live score and updates: Ishan Kishan gone for 2

Check out live scorecard and updates from 2nd T20I between India and West Indies at Eden Gardena in Kolkata

Last Updated: Friday, February 18, 2022 - 19:31
Comments |
(Source: Twitter)

Clinical in most aspects of the game so far, India will now hope that star batter Virat Kohli also regains his form when they take on a struggling West Indies in the potentially series-deciding second T20 International in Kolkata on Friday (February 18). The touring West Indies side has been far from being at its best and has failed to trouble the hosts in any of the matches so far.

After being outclassed 0-3 in the ODI leg in Ahmedabad, the Kieron Pollard-led team was expected to give India some challenge in its favourite T20 format, especially after a 3-2 win over England in its last series at home. But they hardly managed to trouble the hosts in the first T20I here on Wednesday, going down by six wickets.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

18 February 2022, 19:30 PM

SIX! Rohit Sharma clears the rope from the last ball of the power play. 6 overs gone, 

India-49/1 Kohli 23 (14) & Rohit 17 (14)

18 February 2022, 19:27 PM

5.3- Back to back fours by Virat Kohli against Shepherd, he looks in carnage mode tonight. Kohli 22 (12)

India- 42/1 (5.4)

18 February 2022, 19:22 PM

5 overs done, 11 runs off that last over by Jason Holder. Rohit and Kohli looking good and dangerous.

IND-34/1 Kohli 14 (9) & Rohit 11 (13)

18 February 2022, 19:20 PM

4 overs done. IND- 23/1 (4) Kohli 8 (6) & Rohit 6 (10)

18 February 2022, 19:18 PM

3.3- Dropped! Rohit Sharma dropped at point.

18 February 2022, 19:12 PM

3 over completed. Kohli hits 2 boundaries from that over by Akeal Hosein.

IND-18/1, Kohli 8 (6) & Rohit 2 (4)

18 February 2022, 19:11 PM

1.5- GONE! Ishan Kishan walks back, gets it completely wrong. Caught by Mayers Bowled by Cortwell

India-10/1 (1.5) 

18 February 2022, 19:08 PM

APPEAL. Kieron Pollard takes review for caught behind.

India- 10/0 (1.3) Ishan 2 (9) & Rohit 2 (3)

18 February 2022, 19:05 PM

1st over completed. 10 runs from the 1st over for India, two no balls from Akeal Hosein in that one.

India- 10/0 (1) Ishan Kishan 2 (5) & Rohit Sharma 2 (3)

18 February 2022, 19:04 PM

Two No balls in a row by Akeel Hosein. 

India-8/0 (0.3)

18 February 2022, 19:02 PM

WIDE and FOUR. Five-wides goes to India, free runs for the men in blue.

India-6/0 (0.3) Ishan Kishan 0 (2) and Rohit Sharma 1 (1)

18 February 2022, 19:01 PM

0.2- Hosein to Kishan. no run.

18 February 2022, 19:00 PM

0.1- Hosein to Rohit. one run. Knicked away on the leg-side for a single.

18 February 2022, 18:56 PM

Akeal Hosein to start the bowling for West Indies, Rohit Sharma on strike.

18 February 2022, 18:47 PM

All-rounder Jason Holder comes in place of Fabian Allen for the West Indies. India playing XI remains same.

18 February 2022, 18:38 PM

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh lyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell. 

18 February 2022, 18:31 PM

TOSS- West Indies have the toss and elected to bowl first.

