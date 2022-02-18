LIVE India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I live score and updates: Kohli departs after completing fifty

18 February 2022, 20:13 PM
India-124/4 after 15 overs. Back to back boundaries from Pant, 14 runs from that over. Pant looking to guide India for a total past 160 runs.
Pant 26 (14) & Iyer 5 (3)
18 February 2022, 20:10 PM
14.1- Kieron Pollard to Pant. FOUR! Scooped over short-fineleg for a boundary. Pant welcomes West Indies skipper with a four.
India- 115/4 (14.2), Pant 18 (11) & Iyer 5 (3)
18 February 2022, 20:08 PM
13.4- Kohli BOWLED! Roston Chase gets his third wicket of the day, beats Virat Kohli with the spin, straight to his stumps.
India-110/4 (14)
18 February 2022, 20:05 PM
SIX! FIFTY up for Virat Kohli. His 30th half-century, a very good innings by the former skipper.
India-106/3, Kohli 52 (41) & Pant 13 (9)
18 February 2022, 20:04 PM
India-98/3 at the end of 13 overs. Virat Kohli looking dangerous for the West Indies.
18 February 2022, 20:02 PM
9.2- FOUR! Kohli attacking the West Indies bowlers aggresively, Odean Smith smacked for a boundary. Kohli getting close to his long awaited fifty in this series.
India-97/3 (12.4), Kohli 46 (36) & Pant 12 (8)
18 February 2022, 19:58 PM
India-88/3 after 12 overs, just 3 runs from that over. Kohli and Pant steading the ship for India. Kohli 39 (33) & Pant 12 (7)
18 February 2022, 19:52 PM
India 85/3 after 11 overs. Kohli 38 (29) & Pant 11 (5), 9 runs of that over from Jason Holder.
18 February 2022, 19:49 PM
FOUR! 10 overs completed, Rishabh Pant gets off the mark with a boundary.
India- 76/3 (10), Kohli 36 (27) & Pant 4 (1)
18 February 2022, 19:45 PM
9.5- Suryakumar Yadav gone for 8 runs off 6balls. Caught&bowled by Roston Chase, the off-spinner gets his second wicket of the day.
India-72/3, Kohli 36 (27)
18 February 2022, 19:40 PM
Suryakumar Yadav getting comfortable quickly, 9 overs completed. 9 runs from that one.
India-69/2, Kohli 34 (24) & Surya 7 (4)
18 February 2022, 19:35 PM
WICKET. Skipper Rohit Sharma gone for 19 runs off 17 balls, out caught by Brandon King, Rokton Chase gets his first wicket.
India- 60/2, Kohli 33 (22)
18 February 2022, 19:33 PM
India- 56/1 , (7 overs), India looking to build a big partnership. Rohit Sharma 18 (15) & Virat Kohli 29 (18)
18 February 2022, 19:31 PM
6.1- Hosein to Kohli, FOUR! Smacked through the offside between the gap.
India- 53/1 Kohli 27 (15) & Rohit 17 (14)
18 February 2022, 19:30 PM
SIX! Rohit Sharma clears the rope from the last ball of the power play. 6 overs gone,
India-49/1 Kohli 23 (14) & Rohit 17 (14)
18 February 2022, 19:27 PM
5.3- Back to back fours by Virat Kohli against Shepherd, he looks in carnage mode tonight. Kohli 22 (12)
India- 42/1 (5.4)
18 February 2022, 19:22 PM
5 overs done, 11 runs off that last over by Jason Holder. Rohit and Kohli looking good and dangerous.
IND-34/1 Kohli 14 (9) & Rohit 11 (13)
18 February 2022, 19:20 PM
4 overs done. IND- 23/1 (4) Kohli 8 (6) & Rohit 6 (10)
18 February 2022, 19:18 PM
3.3- Dropped! Rohit Sharma dropped at point.
18 February 2022, 19:12 PM
3 over completed. Kohli hits 2 boundaries from that over by Akeal Hosein.
IND-18/1, Kohli 8 (6) & Rohit 2 (4)
18 February 2022, 19:11 PM
1.5- GONE! Ishan Kishan walks back, gets it completely wrong. Caught by Mayers Bowled by Cortwell
India-10/1 (1.5)
18 February 2022, 19:08 PM
APPEAL. Kieron Pollard takes review for caught behind.
India- 10/0 (1.3) Ishan 2 (9) & Rohit 2 (3)
18 February 2022, 19:05 PM
1st over completed. 10 runs from the 1st over for India, two no balls from Akeal Hosein in that one.
India- 10/0 (1) Ishan Kishan 2 (5) & Rohit Sharma 2 (3)
18 February 2022, 19:04 PM
Two No balls in a row by Akeel Hosein.
India-8/0 (0.3)
18 February 2022, 19:02 PM
WIDE and FOUR. Five-wides goes to India, free runs for the men in blue.
India-6/0 (0.3) Ishan Kishan 0 (2) and Rohit Sharma 1 (1)
18 February 2022, 19:01 PM
0.2- Hosein to Kishan. no run.
18 February 2022, 19:00 PM
0.1- Hosein to Rohit. one run. Knicked away on the leg-side for a single.
18 February 2022, 18:56 PM
Akeal Hosein to start the bowling for West Indies, Rohit Sharma on strike.
18 February 2022, 18:47 PM
All-rounder Jason Holder comes in place of Fabian Allen for the West Indies. India playing XI remains same.
18 February 2022, 18:38 PM
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh lyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.
West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.
18 February 2022, 18:31 PM
TOSS- West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first.