LIVE India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I live score and updates: Windies off to brilliant start in chase

Clinical in most aspects of the game so far, India will now hope that star batter Virat Kohli also regains his form when they take on a struggling West Indies in the potentially series-deciding second T20 International in Kolkata on Friday (February 18). The touring West Indies side has been far from being at its best and has failed to trouble the hosts in any of the matches so far.

After being outclassed 0-3 in the ODI leg in Ahmedabad, the Kieron Pollard-led team was expected to give India some challenge in its favourite T20 format, especially after a 3-2 win over England in its last series at home. But they hardly managed to trouble the hosts in the first T20I here on Wednesday, going down by six wickets.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh