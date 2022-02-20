LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score and Updates: Iyer, Kishan depart in quick succession

Preview, 3rd T20I: India will look to make a clean sweep over West Indies when they take them on in the third and last T20 of the series. India are already 2-0 up in the series and will take the series even if they lose third match.

However, Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to make a clean sweep and not be satisfied with a 2-1 result.

Not to forget, India have already won the ODIs and with clean sweep over WI, they will ensure India make this tour a forgettable one for tourists.

India will miss the services of Virat Kohli and Risbabh Pant, who have been rested for the last T20.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh