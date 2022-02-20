LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live score and Updates: Kishan, Iyer take India off to a flier

20 February 2022, 19:23 PM
6 runs from the 6th overs. End of power play.
India-43/1, Iyer and Kishan at the crease.
20 February 2022, 19:20 PM
India- 37/1 after 5 overs. Iyer 13 (6) & Kishan 17 (16), India looking good now after the early blow of Gaikwad.
20 February 2022, 19:15 PM
4 overs completed. Iyer and Kishan taking charge now.
India- 27/1
20 February 2022, 19:12 PM
3.0- FOUR! Holder to Iyer, smacked away to long off for a boundary.
India-15/1
20 February 2022, 19:11 PM
GONE! Gaikwad caught at 3rd man, leading edge from the right-hand batter.
India-10/1, Gaikwad gone for 4 off 8 balls
20 February 2022, 19:05 PM
Kishan and Gaikwad comfortably taking a look at the pitch. Good start from the youngsters, showing great composure.
India- 9/0 (2)
20 February 2022, 19:00 PM
India-5/0, Ishan Kishan 4 (5) & Ruturaj Gaikwak 0 (0)
20 February 2022, 18:40 PM
IND-0/0, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad open batting for India.
20 February 2022, 18:38 PM
West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Dominic Drakes
20 February 2022, 18:32 PM
India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Avesh Khan debuts for India.
20 February 2022, 18:20 PM
TOSS- West Indies win the toss and elect to bowl first.
20 February 2022, 18:16 PM
Hello and welcome to live blog of the third and last T20 between India and West Indies. Rohit Sharma's men will look to make a clean sweep over the visitors and Pollard and Co will look to finish the tour on a high with a win. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will be missing for India as they have been rested for the game.
Toss coming up at 6. 30 pm. Stay tuned for more live updates from the game.