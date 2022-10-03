LIVE India Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: Malaysia win toss, IND to bat first
India women cricket team will take on Malaysia Women in their second match of the Women Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament in Sylhet on Monday (October 3).
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Malaysia Women in their second match of the Women Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament in Sylhet on Monday (October 3). India women cricket team started off their campaign with a facile 41-run win over Sri Lanka Women on Saturday thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues’ brilliant knock of 76.
Malaysia, on the other hand, were thrashed by Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan women cricket team in their opening game on Sunday by nine wickets. With the quality of the Malaysian bowlers no where close to their English counterparts, it is important that opener Shafali Verma uses this opportunity to the fullest to gain her confidence.
For vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who failed to get going against Sri Lanka, the game will be about quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated. Jemimah Rodrigues, who came off a wrist injury, made instant impact with a sensational career-best performance while Harmanpreet has also been in imperious touch.
The tournament provided Indian with the perfect platform to experiment and several new players like Kiran Navgire could be seen in the playing XI come Monday. Finding the right combination with the ball is also high on India's priority list.
With the pitch here producing knee length bounce on the opening day of the competition itself, India are expected to field a spin heavy attack with Renuka Singh being the sole specialist pacer.

India make 4 changes, Smriti Mandhana RESTED
Team India have made 4 changes to their playing XI for the match against Malaysia. Smriti Mandana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Thakur all being rested. Sabbineni Meghana, KP Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh. Here is India's Playing XI...
Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), KP Navgire, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh.
Women's Asia Cup. India XI: S Meghana, S Verma, J Rodrigues, H Kaur (c), R Ghosh (wk), K P Navgire, D Sharma, Radha Yadav, R Gayakwad, D Hemalatha, Meghna Singh.
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 3, 2022
Malaysia win toss, bowl first
Malaysia captain Winifried Duraisingam has WON the toss and decided to bowl first against Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India.
Pakistan Women go to TOP of table
Bismah Maroof's Pakistan Women cricket team have moved to the TOP of the points table after their second successive nine-wicket win, this time over Bangladesh Women.
Following are the brief scores from Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match...
Bangladesh Women 70/8 (Salma Khatun 24 n.o.; Diana Baig 2/11, Nida Dar 2/19) lost to Pakistan Women 72/1 in 12. 2 ovs (Sidra Ameen 36 n.o.)
India Women vs Malaysia Women TV Timing & Live Streaming details
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India is playing their second match of the Women Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament on Monday. Check the TV Timings and Live streaming details of the game here.
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 3, 2022
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 3, 2022

