LIVE India Women vs Malaysia Women Asia Cup 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: Sabbhineni Meghana out for 69, IND lost 1st wicket

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Malaysia Women in their second match of the Women Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament in Sylhet on Monday (October 3). India women cricket team started off their campaign with a facile 41-run win over Sri Lanka Women on Saturday thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues’ brilliant knock of 76.

Malaysia, on the other hand, were thrashed by Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan women cricket team in their opening game on Sunday by nine wickets. With the quality of the Malaysian bowlers no where close to their English counterparts, it is important that opener Shafali Verma uses this opportunity to the fullest to gain her confidence.

For vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who failed to get going against Sri Lanka, the game will be about quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated. Jemimah Rodrigues, who came off a wrist injury, made instant impact with a sensational career-best performance while Harmanpreet has also been in imperious touch.

The tournament provided Indian with the perfect platform to experiment and several new players like Kiran Navgire could be seen in the playing XI come Monday. Finding the right combination with the ball is also high on India's priority list.

With the pitch here producing knee length bounce on the opening day of the competition itself, India are expected to field a spin heavy attack with Renuka Singh being the sole specialist pacer.

