LIVE India Women vs UAE Women Asia Cup 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: IND lose two early wickets

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will be vying for the third successive win in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when they take on UAE women cricket team in Sylhet on Tuesday (October 4). India are currently on second place on points table with two wins – same as Pakistan women team – but Bismah Maroof’s side are on top thanks to their superior run-rate.

A win for Harmanpreet’s side will take them to the top of the table. Sabbhineni Meghana’s maiden T20I fifty, Shafali Verma’s 46 and Richa Ghosh’s blistering cameo of 33 not out propelled India to beat Malaysia by 30 runs by the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in a rain-affected match in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, at Sylhet Cricket Stadium on Monday.

India and UAE go head to head in the 8th match of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 , and they face each other for the very first time!

Who do you think will get the most wickets? Let us know in the comments. @BCCIWomen @EmiratesCricket #INDvUAE #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/vlh2OPdi0r — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 4, 2022

With their second successive win in the tournament, India are leading the points table alongside Pakistan, who have also won as many matches as Women in Blue in the event so far. Chasing a target of 182, Malaysia got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Winifred Duraisingam in the very first over of the match. Duraisingam went back to the pavilion after scoring zero runs as she was dismissed by Deepti Sharma.

