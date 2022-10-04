NewsCricket
LIVE India Women vs UAE Women Asia Cup 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: IND lose two early wickets

India-W vs UAE-W LIVE Score: Team India face UAE Women in Match No. 8 of Asia Cup 2022. Check all LIVE updates here.

LIVE India Women vs UAE Women Asia Cup 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: IND lose two early wickets
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will be vying for the third successive win in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when they take on UAE women cricket team in Sylhet on Tuesday (October 4). India are currently on second place on points table with two wins – same as Pakistan women team – but Bismah Maroof’s side are on top thanks to their superior run-rate.

A win for Harmanpreet’s side will take them to the top of the table. Sabbhineni Meghana’s maiden T20I fifty, Shafali Verma’s 46 and Richa Ghosh’s blistering cameo of 33 not out propelled India to beat Malaysia by 30 runs by the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in a rain-affected match in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, at Sylhet Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With their second successive win in the tournament, India are leading the points table alongside Pakistan, who have also won as many matches as Women in Blue in the event so far. Chasing a target of 182, Malaysia got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Winifred Duraisingam in the very first over of the match. Duraisingam went back to the pavilion after scoring zero runs as she was dismissed by Deepti Sharma.

Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from India Women vs UAE Women match in Asia Cup 2022 here.

04 October 2022
13:23 PM

Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma rebuild

It has been slow progress for India Women after losing three early wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are rebuilding and batting on 3 and 10 respectively.

India Women are 27/3 in 6 overs vs UAE Women

13:21 PM

IND-W in deep trouble

India Women are in BIG trouble now. Lose their third early wickets with all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha run-out for just 1 as in-form batter Jemimah Rodrigues comes in.

India Women are 19/3 in the 5th over vs UAE Women

13:15 PM

Double blow for IND-W

In-form Sabbhineni Meghana is now caught behind for 10 off left-arm medium-pacer Mahika Gaur as India Women lose their second early wicket. Both openers now back in the pavilion as Dayalan Hemalatha is promoted to No. 4. Still no sign of captain Smriti Mandhana!

India Women are 17/2 in 4th over vs UAE Women

13:06 PM

Cautious start for IND-W

Sabbhineni Meghana and Deepti Sharma both have a boundary each after 3 overs as India look to bounce back from early wicket. Meghana on 9 and Deepti Sharma, promoted to No. 3 is on 6.

India Women are 15/1 in 3 overs vs UAE Women

12:58 PM

Richa Ghosh GONE for duck!

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh promoted as opener for this game is out for a first-ball duck, chipping Chaya Mughal. India lose early wicket.

India Women are 3/1 in 1 over vs UAE Women

12:47 PM

Pitch Repot: Athar Ali Khan says THIS about track

"This pitch is really getting good for batting," says former Bangladesh opener Athar Ali Khan. "Expecting a lot more boundaries in this game. Yes, there are cracks but they will hold up. The sun has broken through, which means it will get better for batting."

12:43 PM

India make 4 changes to lineup

India have rested Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meghna Singh and Radha Yadav today with Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar returning. Here are the India and UAE Playing XI...

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

UAE Women: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal (c), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte

12:29 PM

Smriti Mandhana is CAPTAIN today, win TOSS and IND bat first

Harmanpreet Kaur is being rested for the match as Smriti Mandhana takes over captaincy mantle. Mandhana has won the toss and India will bat first.

12:27 PM

IND-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming, TV timings

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on UAE Women cricket team from 1pm IST in Sylhet. Check live streaming and TV Timing of the Women's Asia Cup match here.

12:26 PM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India Women and UAE Women in Sylhet.

