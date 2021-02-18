Live IPL Auction 2021 Latest Updates: Jhye Richardson gets Rs 14 crore, Harbhajan unsold

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), going for a salary of Rs 16.25 crores to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 auctions. While RCB and Mumbai Indians began the bid, it got down to Royals and Punjab Kings before he finally went back to RR.

Young Australian paceman Jhye Richardson went to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore while former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh went unsold at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Indian paceman Umesh Yadav will also return to Delhi as DC bought him at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also managed to find a new franchise with Mumbai Indians picking him up for Rs 2.4 crore, ahead of DC.

Behind Morris, Glenn Maxwell became an IPL millionaire again going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore. Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings this season, scored only 108 runs in 13 games but RCB went all guns for him.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also drew a lot of interest as he was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore while former Australian skipper Steve Smith was bought at a bargain of Rs 2.2 crore by Delhi Capitals.

The fate of 298 cricketers will be decided when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction takes place on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai. The much anticipated auction will see eight franchises fight for the players of their choice.

The eight franchises who will take part in the auction are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Out of the 298 players up for sale, 164 are Indian, 124 overseas and three players from Associate Nations. The highest base price of the players stood at Rs 2 crore, while the lowest base price was Rs 20 lakh. There are a total of 10 players in the Rs 2 crore base price category and 12 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the second-highest price slab.

