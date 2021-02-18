Live IPL Auction 2021 Latest Updates: Jhye Richardson gets Rs 14 crore, Harbhajan unsold

18 February 2021, 17:08 PM
Ripal Patel bought by DC
Gujarat cricketer Ripal Patel was bought by Delhi Capitals by Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:05 PM
Rajat Patidar to RCB
Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar was sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:04 PM
Sachin Baby back to RCB
Kerala's Sachin Baby returned to RCB, bought for his base price of Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 16:53 PM
Piyush Chawla sold to Mumbai Indians
Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.4 crore after bidding furiously with Delhi Capitals
18 February 2021, 16:49 PM
Harbhajan goes UNSOLD
Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh goes UNSOLD at base price of Rs 2 crore
18 February 2021, 16:46 PM
Umesh Yadav returns to Delhi
Indian paceman Umesh Yadav was picked up at his base price of Rs 1 crore by Delhi Capital, completing his return back to Delhi
18 February 2021, 16:45 PM
Another Australian millionaire
Jhye Richardson has become second Australian millionaire of IPL 2020 after Glenn Maxwell.
Jhye Richardson has become second Australian millionaire of IPL 2020 after Glenn Maxwell.
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 18, 2021
18 February 2021, 16:44 PM
Coulter-Nile bought for Rs 5 crore
Australian pace bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore, up from his base price of Rs 1.5 crore
18 February 2021, 16:41 PM
Jhye Richardson goes for Rs 14 crore
Young Jhye Richardson was bought by newly rechristened Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore, outbidding RCB
18 February 2021, 16:40 PM
Jhye Richardson bid past Rs 13 crore
Australian paceman Jhye Richardson has kicked off the next bidding frenzy. The bid is already up to Rs 13 crore between Punjab Kings and RCB
18 February 2021, 16:33 PM
Mustafizur goes to RR
Bangladesh left-arm paceman Mustrafizur Rahman was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore
18 February 2021, 16:32 PM
Adam Milne goes to MI
New Zealand paceman Adam Milne was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore, up from his base price of Rs 50 lakh
18 February 2021, 16:27 PM
Sam Billings unsold
England batsman Sam Billings has gone unsold at his base price of Rs 2 crore
18 February 2021, 16:18 PM
RR welcome back Chris Morris
Rajasthan Royals have welcomed back Chris Morris in style!
"I'm back".
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2021
Apart from shelling out Rs 16.25 crore, making him the most EXPENSIVE overseas player in IPL history.
18 February 2021, 16:04 PM
Malan goes to Punjab Kings
World No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan goes to Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
18 February 2021, 16:03 PM
Morris goes to RR
Chris Morris becomes most expensive player in IPL history at Rs 16.25 crore to Rajasthan Royals.
18 February 2021, 16:01 PM
Chris Morris is most expensive in IPL history
Bid for South African all-rounder Chris Morris has already crossed Rs 16.25 crore, the highest in IPL history ahead of Yuvraj Singh in Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils
18 February 2021, 15:49 PM
Shivam Dube sold to Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore with DC backing out towards the end of the bid
18 February 2021, 15:44 PM
Moeen Ali goes to CSK for Rs 7 crore
Moeen Ali is the first English player to draw interest as Punjab Kings and CSK increase the bid to Rs. 4.6 crore. Ali was finally picked by CSK for Rs 7 crore after being released by RCB this year.
18 February 2021, 15:38 PM
Shakib al Hasan goes to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has drawn interest from both Punjab Kings and his former team KKR. He is finally sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore up from his opening bid of Rs 2 crore.
18 February 2021, 15:32 PM
Maxwell become MILLIONAIRE again
Maxwell is already 4th most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history with bid of Rs 14.25 to RCB
18 February 2021, 15:27 PM
Bid crosses Rs 10 crore for Maxwell
Dhoni's CSK and RCB raised the bid to Rs 11 crore for Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings this season. Maxwell just managed 108 runs in 13 games in IPL 2020!
18 February 2021, 15:23 PM
CSK and RCB gun for Maxwell
Things have steamed up already with bid up to Rs 7 crore for Glenn Maxwell. It is between MS Dhoni's CSK and Virat Kohli's RCB now
18 February 2021, 15:21 PM
Bidding WAR for Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell already up to Rs 4.4 crore between RCB and KKR. RCB have a big purse of Rs 35.4 crore
18 February 2021, 15:19 PM
Not much demand in Set 1
Hanuma Vihari, Evin Lewis, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales and Karun Nair go unsold from Set 1
18 February 2021, 15:16 PM
Steve Smith to DELHI CAPITALS
RCB makes opening bid for Steve Smith at Rs 2 crore, DC raise the bid to Rs 2.2 crore. Former Australian skipper Smith goes for a bargain price of Rs 2.2 crore to the IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals
18 February 2021, 15:13 PM
Alex Hales going unsold
English opener Alex Hales comes up for Rs 1.5 crore but goes unsold at first offer
18 February 2021, 15:11 PM
Karun Nair is first player introduced in auction
Karnataka and former Punjab Kings batsman Karun Nair comes up first but goes unsold!
18 February 2021, 15:06 PM
Title sponsors are back
Vivo is back as title sponsors of IPL 2021 after skipping 2020, IPL Governing Council member Brijesh Patel announces in introductory address.
18 February 2021, 14:58 PM
Set 1 to feature Steve Smith
We are just moments away from the auction and the Set 1 will feature the likes of Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, etc. Who will be the most expensive buy?
Who all will bid for former Australia and Rajasthan Royals for Steve Smith?
18 February 2021, 14:57 PM
Will Royal Challengers Bangalore gun for Glenn Maxwell?
After deciding not to retain top players Moeen Ali and Umesh Yadav, the RCB team management including skipper Virat Kohli might be tempted to aggressively bid for Australian big-hitter like Glenn Maxwell. Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir also believes that Maxwell might be one of the players that RCB might target in the IPL mini-auction. “They (RCB) would need some quality players because they have let go of some quality players – Moeen Ali and Umesh Yadav for example. There are not many fast bowlers going around in the Indian circuit at the moment,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.
18 February 2021, 14:42 PM
We are just minutes away from the mini-auction as the eight franchise aim to grab their best picks out of the 298 players. In the latest development, England's Mark Wood has taken his name from the auction list. Some of the big stars that were not retained by their respective franchises include Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, among others. What to expect in upcoming IPL 2021 auctions
18 February 2021, 14:41 PM
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are ready
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ready for IPL 2021 auction to get underway!
The stage is set in Chennai.
We’re ready to #BidForBold at the #IPLAuction!
Excited, 12th Man Army? #PlayBold #ClassOf2021 pic.twitter.com/i6G38bPbvJ
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2021
Who all will RCB target with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore at their disposal!
18 February 2021, 14:00 PM
Punjab Kings Director of Operations Anil Kumble has set his plans for IPL 2021 auction.
Jumbo jet has his plans set!
Who do you think the head coach is after? #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPLAuction2021 @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/xiSwfwi2X6
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 18, 2021
Find out Jumbo's plans.
18 February 2021, 13:41 PM
Auction list swells to 298
Brisbane Heat's Xavier Bartlett, Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, Puducherry's D Rohit, Kerala's Maxwell KK Jiyas, Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar, Ashok Menaria from Rajasthan and UP left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar have all been added to the auction shortlist. A total of 298 names are set to go under the hammer now with only 61 slots to be filled.
18 February 2021, 13:13 PM
IPL 2021 auction rules
Player cap, purse limit, Right-to-Match card and other rules: All eight franchises have certain rules to follow while pursuing players and assembling a squad for the 14th edition of the league.
18 February 2021, 12:44 PM
Punjab Kings out to shine with new name
The Punjab-based IPL franchise rechristened to Punjab Kings and the team management would hope for a change in fortune after the revamp. Along with the skipper KL Rahul and his opening Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings possess a lot of quality in their batting, but the bowling department will require fixing in the mini-auction on Thursday.
18 February 2021, 12:31 PM
First time champions
The inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals are already dreaming about a repeat of their triumph in 2021.
Eyes on 2021.
Thinking about 2008. #HallaBol | #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/K86v5p0Wq9
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2021
Can you remember who was the captain when Rajasthan Royals won the crown back in 2008?
18 February 2021, 12:20 PM
The IPL 2021 auction will get underway at 3pm onwards in Chennai. Read where you watch the auction Live.
18 February 2021, 12:06 PM
Wood back out
England paceman Mark Wood is the only cricketer to pull out of the IPL 2021 auction so far. Wood, who arrived in India with Jonny Bairstow, will be part of the England squad for the third and fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad.
18 February 2021, 11:59 AM
Hello and Welcome to IPL 2021 auction day! A total of 291 cricketers will be up for grabs for the 8 IPL franchises to fill 61 vacant slots for the 14th edition of the T20 league.