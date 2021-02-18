हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live IPL Auction 2021 Latest Updates: Jhye Richardson gets Rs 14 crore, Harbhajan unsold

Chris Morris become the most expensive player in IPL history, going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore in the ongoing IPL 2021 auctions. Glenn Maxwell has became the second most expensive buy. The auction is live on TV on Star Sports 1 channel while it can be Live Streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Last Updated: Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 17:08
Comments |
IPL 2021 auctions will get under in Chennai on Thursday (February 18). (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), going for a salary of Rs 16.25 crores to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 auctions. While RCB and Mumbai Indians began the bid, it got down to Royals and Punjab Kings before he finally went back to RR.

Young Australian paceman Jhye Richardson went to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore while former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh went unsold at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Indian paceman Umesh Yadav will also return to Delhi as DC bought him at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also managed to find a new franchise with Mumbai Indians picking him up for Rs 2.4 crore, ahead of DC.

Behind Morris, Glenn Maxwell became an IPL millionaire again going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore. Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings this season, scored only 108 runs in 13 games but RCB went all guns for him.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also drew a lot of interest as he was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore while former Australian skipper Steve Smith was bought at a bargain of Rs 2.2 crore by Delhi Capitals.

The fate of 298 cricketers will be decided when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction takes place on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai. The much anticipated auction will see eight franchises fight for the players of their choice.

The eight franchises who will take part in the auction are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. 

Out of the 298 players up for sale, 164 are Indian, 124 overseas and three players from Associate Nations. The highest base price of the players stood at Rs 2 crore, while the lowest base price was Rs 20 lakh. There are a total of 10 players in the Rs 2 crore base price category and 12 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the second-highest price slab.

18 February 2021, 17:08 PM

Ripal Patel bought by DC

Gujarat cricketer Ripal Patel was bought by Delhi Capitals by Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:05 PM

Rajat Patidar to RCB

Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar was sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:04 PM

Sachin Baby back to RCB

Kerala's Sachin Baby returned to RCB, bought for his base price of Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 16:53 PM

Piyush Chawla sold to Mumbai Indians

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.4 crore after bidding furiously with Delhi Capitals 

18 February 2021, 16:49 PM

Harbhajan goes UNSOLD

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh goes UNSOLD at base price of Rs 2 crore

18 February 2021, 16:46 PM

Umesh Yadav returns to Delhi

Indian paceman Umesh Yadav was picked up at his base price of Rs 1 crore by Delhi Capital, completing his return back to Delhi

18 February 2021, 16:45 PM

Another Australian millionaire

Jhye Richardson has become second Australian millionaire of IPL 2020 after Glenn Maxwell.

18 February 2021, 16:44 PM

Coulter-Nile bought for Rs 5 crore

Australian pace bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore, up from his base price of Rs 1.5 crore

18 February 2021, 16:41 PM

Jhye Richardson goes for Rs 14 crore

Young Jhye Richardson was bought by newly rechristened Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore, outbidding RCB

18 February 2021, 16:40 PM

Jhye Richardson bid past Rs 13 crore

Australian paceman Jhye Richardson has kicked off the next bidding frenzy. The bid is already up to Rs 13 crore between Punjab Kings and RCB

18 February 2021, 16:33 PM

Mustafizur goes to RR

Bangladesh left-arm paceman Mustrafizur Rahman was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore

18 February 2021, 16:32 PM

Adam Milne goes to MI

New Zealand paceman Adam Milne was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore, up from his base price of Rs 50 lakh 

18 February 2021, 16:27 PM

Sam Billings unsold

England batsman Sam Billings has gone unsold at his base price of Rs 2 crore

18 February 2021, 16:18 PM

RR welcome back Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals have welcomed back Chris Morris in style!

Apart from shelling out Rs 16.25 crore, making him the most EXPENSIVE overseas player in IPL history.

18 February 2021, 16:04 PM

Malan goes to Punjab Kings

World No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan goes to Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

18 February 2021, 16:03 PM

Morris goes to RR

Chris Morris becomes most expensive player in IPL history at Rs 16.25 crore to Rajasthan Royals. 

18 February 2021, 16:01 PM

Chris Morris is most expensive in IPL history

Bid for South African all-rounder Chris Morris has already crossed Rs 16.25 crore, the highest in IPL history ahead of Yuvraj Singh in Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils 

18 February 2021, 15:49 PM

Shivam Dube sold to Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore with DC backing out towards the end of the bid

18 February 2021, 15:44 PM

Moeen Ali goes to CSK for Rs 7 crore

Moeen Ali is the first English player to draw interest as Punjab Kings and CSK increase the bid to Rs. 4.6 crore. Ali was finally picked by CSK for Rs 7 crore after being released by RCB this year.

18 February 2021, 15:38 PM

Shakib al Hasan goes to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has drawn interest from both Punjab Kings and his former team KKR. He is finally sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore up from his opening bid of Rs 2 crore.

18 February 2021, 15:32 PM

Maxwell become MILLIONAIRE again

Maxwell is already 4th most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history with bid of Rs 14.25 to RCB 

18 February 2021, 15:27 PM

Bid crosses Rs 10 crore for Maxwell

Dhoni's CSK and RCB raised the bid to Rs 11 crore for Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings this season. Maxwell just managed 108 runs in 13 games in IPL 2020!

18 February 2021, 15:23 PM

CSK and RCB gun for Maxwell

Things have steamed up already with bid up to Rs 7 crore for Glenn Maxwell. It is between MS Dhoni's CSK and Virat Kohli's RCB now

18 February 2021, 15:21 PM

Bidding WAR for Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell already up to Rs 4.4 crore between RCB and KKR. RCB have a big purse of Rs 35.4 crore

18 February 2021, 15:19 PM

Not much demand in Set 1

Hanuma Vihari, Evin Lewis, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales and Karun Nair go unsold from Set 1

18 February 2021, 15:16 PM

Steve Smith to DELHI CAPITALS

RCB makes opening bid for Steve Smith at Rs 2 crore, DC raise the bid to Rs 2.2 crore. Former Australian skipper Smith goes for a bargain price of Rs 2.2 crore to the IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals

18 February 2021, 15:13 PM

Alex Hales going unsold

English opener Alex Hales comes up for Rs 1.5 crore but goes unsold at first offer 

18 February 2021, 15:11 PM

Karun Nair is first player introduced in auction

Karnataka and former Punjab Kings batsman Karun Nair comes up first but goes unsold!

18 February 2021, 15:06 PM

Title sponsors are back

Vivo is back as title sponsors of IPL 2021 after skipping 2020, IPL Governing Council member Brijesh Patel announces in introductory address. 

18 February 2021, 14:58 PM

Set 1 to feature Steve Smith

We are just moments away from the auction and the Set 1 will feature the likes of Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, etc. Who will be the most expensive buy?

Who all will bid for former Australia and Rajasthan Royals for Steve Smith?

18 February 2021, 14:57 PM

Will Royal Challengers Bangalore gun for Glenn Maxwell?

After deciding not to retain top players Moeen Ali and Umesh Yadav, the RCB team management including skipper Virat Kohli might be tempted to aggressively bid for Australian big-hitter like Glenn Maxwell. Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir also believes that Maxwell might be one of the players that RCB might target in the IPL mini-auction. “They (RCB) would need some quality players because they have let go of some quality players – Moeen Ali and Umesh Yadav for example. There are not many fast bowlers going around in the Indian circuit at the moment,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. 

18 February 2021, 14:42 PM

We are just minutes away from the mini-auction as the eight franchise aim to grab their best picks out of the 298 players. In the latest development, England's Mark Wood has taken his name from the auction list. Some of the big stars that were not retained by their respective franchises include Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, among others. What to expect in upcoming IPL 2021 auctions 

 

18 February 2021, 14:41 PM

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are ready

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ready for IPL 2021 auction to get underway!

Who all will RCB target with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore at their disposal! 

18 February 2021, 14:00 PM

Punjab Kings Director of Operations Anil Kumble has set his plans for IPL 2021 auction.

Find out Jumbo's plans.

18 February 2021, 13:41 PM

Auction list swells to 298

Brisbane Heat's Xavier Bartlett, Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, Puducherry's D Rohit, Kerala's Maxwell KK Jiyas, Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar, Ashok Menaria from Rajasthan and UP left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar have all been added to the auction shortlist. A total of 298 names are set to go under the hammer now with only 61 slots to be filled.

18 February 2021, 13:13 PM

IPL 2021 auction rules

Player cap, purse limit, Right-to-Match card and other rules: All eight franchises have certain rules to follow while pursuing players and assembling a squad for the 14th edition of the league.  

18 February 2021, 12:44 PM

Punjab Kings out to shine with new name

The Punjab-based IPL franchise rechristened to Punjab Kings and the team management would hope for a change in fortune after the revamp.  Along with the skipper KL Rahul and his opening Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings possess a lot of quality in their batting, but the bowling department will require fixing in the mini-auction on Thursday.  

18 February 2021, 12:31 PM

First time champions

The inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals are already dreaming about a repeat of their triumph in 2021.

Can you remember who was the captain when Rajasthan Royals won the crown back in 2008?

18 February 2021, 12:20 PM

The IPL 2021 auction will get underway at 3pm onwards in Chennai. Read where you watch the auction Live.

18 February 2021, 12:06 PM

Wood back out

England paceman Mark Wood is the only cricketer to pull out of the IPL 2021 auction so far. Wood, who arrived in India with Jonny Bairstow, will be part of the England squad for the third and fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad.

18 February 2021, 11:59 AM

Hello and Welcome to IPL 2021 auction day! A total of 291 cricketers will be up for grabs for the 8 IPL franchises to fill 61 vacant slots for the 14th edition of the T20 league.

