Live Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Score and Updates Today: Harbhajan Singh vs Irfan Pathan

Follow live action from Legends League Cricket 2022 Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings here. 

Sep 26, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

In game number 8 of the Legends League Cricket 2022 tonight Bhilwara Kings will cross swords with Manipal Tigers at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Monday. Kings will be captained by Irfan Pathan while the Tigers will be led by Harbhajan Singh. Kings are ranked third in the points table while Tigers are fourth.

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings

Legends League Cricket 2022

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 

Sep 26, 07:30 PM

MT vs BK Predicted Playing XIs

MT Probable playing XI: S Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, CJ Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, T Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Harbhajan Singh (c), RJ Sidebottom, Christopher Mpofu, Parwinder Awana, Muttiah Muralitharan

BK Probable playing XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Shane Watson, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

Full Squads

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Dinesh Salunkhe, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, S Sreesanth, Shane Watson

Manipal Tigers Squad: Shivakant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu(w), Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh(c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Vikram Singh, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Ricardo Powell, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee

26 September 2022
17:15 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Legends League Cricket 2022 match number 8 which is Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings on Monday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game, Stay tuned!

