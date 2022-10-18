LIVE Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Score and Updates: Namibia lose 3 early wickets in Powerplay
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Namibia vs Netherlands Group A match here.
Giant-killers Namibia will look to continue their winning run on Tuesday (October 18) when they face off against the Netherlands in the second Group A match in Geelong. Namibia stunned Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka in their opening game on Sunday while the Dutch defeated UAE in their first match as well.
Captain Gerhard Erasmus credited the win to coach De Bruyn’s efforts over four years. De Bruyn said he wanted like-minded people to help him with his coaching and found Albie Morkel an ideal ally. “Yeah, when I started in 2019 there was one priority for me, and that was to get the right person next to me, and I approached Albie (Morkel) then. He had just retired, and we used to be teammates for many years, and that’s a person that I’ve identified that I knew that would complement my style and also live by the standards that I believe in. So Albie has been with me in this journey, on this journey, and he’s played a massive role in assisting me from -- he`s not full-time, either. Then this year I identified Morne (Morkel), and I believe the fact that Morne lives in Australia and the experience that he’s got as a fast bowler, I wanted him to work with my bowling unit, and that started in May in Zimbabwe, that T20 series, and he`s made a massive impact as a bowling coach. Then also Justin Kemp; he’s not here with us, but he was more full-time in Namibia with me as an assistant coach,” added De Bruyn.
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Slow progress for Namibia
Namibia are making slow progress after losing spate of early wickets. Jan Frylinck is unbeaten on 32 off 38 balls while skipper Gerhard Erasmus is batting on 12 off 13 balls.
Namibia are 87/4 in 16 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Namibia are 4 wickets down
Namibia have lost their fourth wicket as Roelof van der Merwe strikes in his first over. Stephan Baard is dismissed for 19 as skipper Gerhard Erasmus comes to the middle.
Namibia are 68/4 in 12 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Namibia in BIG trouble
Namibia lose their third wicket with Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton caught behind off Paul van Meekeren for a duck. Van Meekeren almost gets a second wicket in the over but Stephan Baard survives a close leg-before appeal off the final final which is overturned on DRS review.
Namibia are 33/3 in 6 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A: Namibia lose second wicket
Namibia opener Michael van Lingen loses his wicket after hammering a couple of boundaries in the over. Van Lingen is out for 19 with off-spinner Colin Ackerman picking up the wicket.
Namibia are 30/2 in 5 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match: Namibia lose early wicket
Namibia opener Divan La Cock is dismissed for a duck off two balls with left-arm spinner Tim Pringle getting the break through for the Netherlands. Michael van Lingen is unbeaten on 4.
Namibia are 4/1 in 1.2 overs vs Netherlands
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match: Here are the Playing XI of both sides
Namibia: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.
NAM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match: Namibia win toss, elect to BAT
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has won the toss and elected to BAT first against the Netherlands. Both sides are on top of the Group A table having won both their opening encounters against Sri Lanka and UAE respectively.
Toss update from Geelong _
Namibia have opted to bat in Match 5_ of #T20WorldCup against Netherlands.#NAMvNED | _: https://t.co/1SFS9SYQiK pic.twitter.com/UvMUKcdjG6
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Namibia and the Netherlands.
