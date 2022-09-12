NewsCricket
NEW ZEALAND LEGENDS 2022

LIVE New Zealand vs South Africa Legends Cricket match score and updates, Road Safety World Series 2022: Ross Taylor's NZ-L take on Jonty Rhodes SA-L

Follow LIVE score and updates of the New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:35 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE New Zealand vs South Africa Legends Cricket match score and updates, Road Safety World Series 2022: Ross Taylor's NZ-L take on Jonty Rhodes SA-L
LIVE Blog

New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) are set to take on South Africa Legends (SA-L) in match no. of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Monday (September 12) at Green Park, Kanpur. Ross Taylor will lead the legendary squad of Scott Styris, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond and more against Jonty Rhodes' legendary Proteas. Interestingly, New Zealand were not part of the previous edition of the tournament.

After facing defeat in the first match of the Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends led by captain Jonty Rhodes will look to bounce back against Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends.

South Africa Legends squad: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

12 September 2022
New Zealand legends 2022South africa legendsNew Zealand legends vs South Africa legends 2022New Zealand legends matchSouth Africa legends matchNZ Legends vs SA legends liveNew Zealand vs South Africa LiveNZ-L vs SA-L live score

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022