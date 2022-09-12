LIVE New Zealand vs South Africa Legends Cricket match score and updates, Road Safety World Series 2022: South Africa Legends need 100 runs to win

New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) are set to take on South Africa Legends (SA-L) in match no. of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Monday (September 12) at Green Park, Kanpur. Ross Taylor will lead the legendary squad of Scott Styris, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond and more against Jonty Rhodes' legendary Proteas. Interestingly, New Zealand were not part of the previous edition of the tournament.

After facing defeat in the first match of the Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends led by captain Jonty Rhodes will look to bounce back against Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends.

South Africa Legends squad: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.