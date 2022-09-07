Live Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Today Scorecard and Updates: Babar Azam departs for golden duck as PAK off to terrible start in chase
Check Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup in Sharjah Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Wednesday (September 7) HERE.
A contest awaits cricket fans in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 with Babar Azam’s Pakistan taking on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Rohit Sharma-s India will also keep an eye on the proceedings and will be hopin for an Afghanistan win. Afghanistan beating Pakistan will keep India afloat in the contest.
Pakistan opened their Super 4 campaign with a record-breaking win over India on Sunday (September 4) and our comfortably placed in second spot on the Super 4 Points Table behind Sri Lanka.
A win for Babar’s side will mean that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the final with 4 points each and the next couple of matches between India and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will be made insignificant.
A win for Afghanistan will keep their hopes as well as India team’s chances alive. Pakistan will not find it easy against Afghanistan, who have former Pak pacer Umar Gul in their support staff as bowling coach.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Pakistan are off to a terrible start as their Babar Azam has been caught in front of the stumps, dismissed for a golden duck, which means he goes without scoring on just the first ball he faced. Fazalhaq Farooqi with a peach.
PAK 1/1 (0.2)
Pakistan need 129 runs
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Disappointing batting performance by Afghanistan. With a more regimented approach could have got 25-30 runs more to give their bowlers a decent total to defend. Cricket's unpredictable, more so T20, but if Pak sweat too much in winning this I'll be surprised
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 7, 2022
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Disappointing day for Afghan batters as none could step up to take the side to a respectable total. They post 129/6 in 20 overs. 40 runs too short it seems. Chasing is anyway easy on these UAE tracks. Brilliant spell of bowling by all Pak bowlers. Rashid Khan with a six and boundary in last over to take the team to 129.
If Pakistan score these 130 runs, India will be knocked out tonight only.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Azmatullah and Rashid in the middle as Afghanistan look to score as many as possible. 150 will make them happy but it looks unlikely as of now as Pak pacers are bowling brilliantly, bowling in the hole and mixing it up nicely with slower ones.
AFG 118/6 (18.3)
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Aghanistan in BIG trouble here as Mohammad Nabi has also walked out of the park for a golden duck on his landmark 100th T20I. A lull among the Afghanistan fans. Onus on Azmatullah Omarzai and Ibrahim Zadran to step up and take the team to a fighting total.
AFG 103/5 (15.5)
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Karim Janat departs as Mohammad Nawaz strikes. Janat wanted to go big and has perished in the process. Pakistan bowlers have put Afghanistan batters in a shackle. Najibullah Zadran, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Pakistan on top at the moment.
AFG 79/3 (12)
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Afghanista go past 50 at the end of 7th over. Zazai also gone, cleaned up by Hasnain. Zadran and Karim Janat in the middle and the boundaries have dried up as Pakistan spinners take charge in the middle.
AFG 53/2 (7.1)
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Hasnain gets Zazai_ all his wicket to wickets deliveries are dot and this one hits the stumps_ slight wides are hit _ speed is with him so must keep wicket to wicket #PAKvAFG
— Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) September 7, 2022
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
OUT! Gurbaz cleaned up by Haris Rauf in the first over of his spell. Sharp inswinger does the right-hand batter in. Ibrahim Zadran joins Zazai in the middle as Pak get the first important breakthrough. Big wicket as Gurbaz has been in good form in this year's Asia Cup.
AFG 37/1 (4)
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Afghanistan off to a flying start vs Pakistan. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is playing his shots as partner Hazratullah Zazai is taking his time to get better. This is good news for Indian fans as well who are rooting for Afghanistan's win. Naseem Shah and Hasnain under pressure straightaway.
AFG 20/0 (2.2)
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Toss News from Sharjah: Babar Azam wins the toss and Pakistan will be bowling first tonight.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Before the much-awaited contest between Pakistan and Afghanistan, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has dropped a big comment on Babar Azam's side.
Read here.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Game day INSHALLAH Afghanistan __ pic.twitter.com/6p5pgCZCrW
— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 7, 2022
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Big boost for Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the all-important clash against Afghanistan tonight as he has been named as the No 1 T20I batter in the world, displacing his captain Babar Azam from the top spot. Check out his key records and achievements here.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match LIVE Updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Afghanistan on our LIVE blog here.
India will be hoping for an Afghanistan win tonight to stay afloat. If Pakistan win, they will be through to final.
Stay tuned for more updates here.
