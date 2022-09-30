Live Pakistan vs England Cricket 6th T20I 2022 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Philip Salt dominates Pakistan bowlers, ENG on top

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on England in the 6th T20I match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (September 30). The hosts lead the seven-match series 3-2 after their thrilling win in the fifth T20I and a victory in the sixth game will seal the series for Babar Azam. Moeen Ali-led England, on the other hand, will take heart from the fact that both of their losses came in close-fought matches but they will need to win on Friday to keep their hopes in the series alive. Regular England white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he was taking a ‘cautious approach’ towards his return to playing cricket after recovery from a calf injury ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia next month.

"I have always received support from my teammates"@iamharis63 is making his T20I debut tonight against England _#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ILlx4ehzC8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

Buttler has not played a competitive game since August 18 due a calf injury he sustained during The Hundred. He is with the touring England side on the seven T20Is tour of Pakistan, where he is observing his teammates. With England having two more T20Is against Pakistan and three against Australia before their T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22, Buttler is understandably cautious and is taking time over returning to play at full fitness. “I am progressing well. It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner we are taking a cautious approach. I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play,” said Buttler to broadcasters Sky Sports during the fifth T20I at Lahore.