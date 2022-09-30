Live Pakistan vs England Cricket 6th T20I 2022 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Philip Salt dominates Pakistan bowlers, ENG on top
PAK vs ENG 6th T201, 2022 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pakistan vs England match number 6.
Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on England in the 6th T20I match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (September 30). The hosts lead the seven-match series 3-2 after their thrilling win in the fifth T20I and a victory in the sixth game will seal the series for Babar Azam. Moeen Ali-led England, on the other hand, will take heart from the fact that both of their losses came in close-fought matches but they will need to win on Friday to keep their hopes in the series alive. Regular England white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he was taking a ‘cautious approach’ towards his return to playing cricket after recovery from a calf injury ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia next month.
"I have always received support from my teammates"@iamharis63 is making his T20I debut tonight against England
Buttler has not played a competitive game since August 18 due a calf injury he sustained during The Hundred. He is with the touring England side on the seven T20Is tour of Pakistan, where he is observing his teammates. With England having two more T20Is against Pakistan and three against Australia before their T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22, Buttler is understandably cautious and is taking time over returning to play at full fitness. “I am progressing well. It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner we are taking a cautious approach. I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play,” said Buttler to broadcasters Sky Sports during the fifth T20I at Lahore.
England are 129-2 after 10 overs
Live ENG vs PAK, 6th T20I
PAK 169/6 (20)
ENG 128/2 (9.3) CRR: 13.47 REQ: 4
England need 42 runs in 63 balls
Another wicket for Shadab, Malan departs. 26 runs in 18 balls for The Three Lions batter.
Live ENG vs PAK, 6th T20I
PAK 169/6 (20)
ENG 128/1 (9.2) CRR: 13.71 REQ: 3.94
England need 42 runs in 64 balls
Philp salt is on song. He has hit 12 boundaries and three sixes to score 74 runs in just 27 balls. He is batting with strike rate of 274.
LIVE ENG vs PAK, 6th T20I
PAK 169/6 (20)
ENG 74/1 (5) CRR: 14.8 REQ: 6.4
England need 96 runs in 90 balls
Alex Hales falls against Shadab Khan on 27 in just 12 balls. Salt is still going strong with Dawid Malan at other end.
LIVE PAK VS ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 169/6 (20)
ENG 50/0 (3) CRR: 16.67 REQ: 7.06
England need 120 runs
A blistering start by Salt and Hales as fifty comes up in just 3 overs with four boundaries each by both the England openers.
LIVE PAK VS ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 169/6 (20)
ENG 8/0 (0.3) CRR: 16 REQ: 8.31
England need 162 runs
Here we go then! Philip Salt and Alex Hales are out in the middle. 170 is the target.
LIVE PAK VS ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 169/6 (20) CRR: 8.45
Innings Break
Babar Azam's 87 in 59 balls with the help of 7 boundaries and three sixes powered Pakistan to 169. He batted with a strike rate of 147 and remained not out. Pakistan were 62 for 3 and he single-handedly took his side to a strong total.
LIVE PAK VS ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 139/5 (17.5) CRR: 7.79
England opt to bowl
Babar still going strong at a strike rate of 135 but he is constantly losing partners at the other end. Willey removed Asif Ali on 9.
LIVE PAK VS ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 110/4 (14.3) CRR: 7.59
England opt to bowl
Babar Azam hits fifty but Sam Curran takes his second wicket to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed.
LIVE PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 63/3 (8.5) CRR: 7.13
England opt to bowl
Haider Ali falls against Sam Curran. After playing a run-a-ball innings. Ali was looking to up the ante by playing some shots but he played one shot too many and lost his wicket.
LIVE PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 49/2 (7.1) CRR: 6.84
England opt to bowl
Haider Ali and Babar Azam steady Pakistan's ship. Ali going at run a ball while the PAK captain has hit four boundaries for his 32.
LIVE PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 15/2 (3.2) CRR: 4.5
England opt to bowl
Quick wickets for England as they push Pakistan on the back foot. Shan Masood goes for a duck. He was adjudged LBW but decided to review it. In the end, DRS went in the Three Lions' favour.
Live PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 15/1 (3.1) CRR: 4.74
England opt to bowl
Mohammad Haris goes for 7 in 8 ball on his T20I debut. Richard Gleeson draws the first-blood. Shan Masood joins Babar in the middle.
Live PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I
PAK 5/0 (2) CRR: 2.5
England opt to bowl
David Willey, and Reece Topley open the bowling for the visitors. Steady start for the host.
Live PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I
Here we go then! Pakistan all set to experiment with new opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris, who is making his debut.
2__ changes to our playing XI
We win the toss and bowl!
Pakistan's T20I player No.99 @iamharis63 gets his debut cap from @iMRizwanPak
LIVE PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I - Debut alert
Muhammad Haris to make his debut M Rizwan to be rested.
LIVE PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani
England: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson
Toss Report
England won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the 6th T20I of the seven-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday.
Pakistan out their to seal the series
Game 6__ to get underway soon
England on their way to level series
The teams arrive for our must-win 6th IT20 in Lahore
__ #PAKvENG _______ pic.twitter.com/iTao3WsFKg
LIVE ENG vs PAK 6th T20 - Probable Playing XIs
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal. Haris Rauf/Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim.
England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood/Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.
#OnThisDay three years apart: Two stellar ODI _s for @babarazam258 _
_ 120 vs West Indies in Sharjah, 2016
_ 115 vs Sri Lanka in Karachi, 2019
_ Enjoy highlights of the two glorious knocks. pic.twitter.com/DJqlz73MTf
Hello and welcome to Zee News's live coverage of Pakistan vs England 6th T20I. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the important updates from the match.
