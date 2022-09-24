NewsCricket
SRI LANKA LEGENDS MATCH

LIVE Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Tillakaratne Dilshan vs Ross Taylor

Follow Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends live (SL-L vs NZ - L) Live Here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 05:42 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Tillakaratne Dilshan vs Ross Taylor
LIVE Blog

Sri Lanka Legends will take on New Zealand Legends in match no.16 in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. Tillakaratne Dilshan's SL-L are currently third in the standing just above Ross Taylor's NZ-L in the points table. It is an important clash for both teams in order to secure the top spot. Sri Lanka Legends have already shown since the start of the tournament that they mean business and are not taking this legends tournament lightly, they have won all three of their matches played so far.

Full Squads

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Mahela Udawatte, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

New Zealand Legends Squad: Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins(w), Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Bruce Martin, Anton Devcich, Jason Spice, Scott Styris, Craig McMillan

24 September 2022
17:39 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News live coverage of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Saturday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.

Photo Gallery

Sri Lanka legends matchSri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends 2022Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends live scoresri lanka legends today matchRoad Safety World Seriessri lanka legends vs new zealand legends ticketsSri Lanka legends teamSri Lanka legends scorecardsri lanka legends match schedulesri lanka legends match listSL vs NZroad safety world series 2022 schedulesri lanka legends playerssl-l vs nz-l matchsri lanka legends vs new zealand legends live channelsri lanka legends vs new zealand legends scorecardsri lanka legends vs new zealand legends playing 11sl-l vs nz-l match pitch reportColors CineplexVootsports 18 channel

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral