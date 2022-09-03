LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket score and updates: Rahmanullah Gurbaz hits fifty
Follow LIVE Score and updates of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 T20 match below
An all-round performance by bowlers followed by a superb opening partnership by openers helped Afghanistan register a thumping win over Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium when the two sides met in the opener. Rahmatullah Gurbaz scored an impressive 40 runs in just 18 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 222. His partner Hazratullah Zazai scored 37 runs in just 28 balls with five boundaries and a six in it.
Tight bowling and a three-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan bundle out Sri Lanka for 105. Afghanistan were in control of the proceedings against Sri Lanka who lost eight wickets after Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field.
The top batting order of Lanka - Pathum Nissanka (3), Kusal Mendis (2) and Charith Asalanka (0) were dismissed cheaply. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunthilaka added 44 runs for the fourth wicket before Danushka Gunathilaka was dismissed on 17 runs. After registering a record win against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will be looking for revenge against Nabi's side on Saturday (September 3)
AFG 83/1 after 10 overs - SL vs AFG T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has completed his century and so far smacked 4 sixes with 3 boundaries, he's batting in phenomenal style with a strikerate of over 200.
Gurbaz 54 (26) & Zadran 16 (19)
Hasaranga into the attack - SL vs AFG T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is not sparing the Sri Lankan bowling attack even after losing his partner's wicket. Sri Lanka bring in wicket-taking bowler Wanindu Hasaranga.
AFG - 60/1 (6.5 Overs), Rahmanullah Gurab 40 (17) , Zadran 7 (8)
Gurbaz on FIRE - SL vs AFG T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Afghanistan off to a fiery start as Gurbaz takes charge against the Sri Lanka bowling attack, he was caught in the 2nd over but the fielder had to touched the boundary rope. Big scare for Sri Lanka.
AFG - 31/0 (3.1 Overs), Rahmanullah Gurbaz 21 (8) , Hazratuallah Zazai 11 (11)
7 off the first - SL vs AFG T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Afghanistan start with 7 runs off the first over as Sri Lanka opted for a spinner to open the bowling.
AFG - 7/0 (1 Over), Zazai 6 (4) & Gurbaz 1 (2)
SL vs AFG Playing XI - SL vs AFG T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Toss update - SL vs AFG T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka have won the toss and Dasun Shanaka has elected to bowl first
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details - SL vs AFG T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will take on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in their first Super 4 clash on Saturday (September 3) in Sharjah. Check Online Live Streaming Details HERE.
