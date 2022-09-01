LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score: Sri Lanka clinches thriller, qualifies for Super 4s
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Asia Cup Match in Dubai Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow Our LIVE blog here
Asia Cup runners-up Bangladesh and five-time champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a do-or-die Group B clash in the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka suffered defeats against Afghanistan, who are already into Super Four stage and now, sparks have started to fly between the two teams ahead of a virtual knockout match in Asia Cup 2022.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka had taken a jibe at Bangladesh`s bowling attack, calling them an "easier opponent" as compared to Afghanistan. "Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib (Al Hasan) is a world-class bowler."
"But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said in a press conference after Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan.
After the comments made by Shanaka, Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said "it`s hard to agree with that." On the eve of the much-anticipated clash, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud directly countered the comments made by Shanaka.
"I don`t know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don`t see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib. They don`t even have that. It is not about the words. It is about how you play the game."
Mahmud`s comments caught the eye of Sri Lanka legend and former captain Mahela Jayawardene, who urged the Shanaka-led unit to respond back to Bangladesh on field. "Looks like it`s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field," tweeted Jayawardene.
Thursday`s do-or-die Group B clash will determine whose bowling attack will come out on top: Bangladesh or Sri Lanka.
With PTI inputs
Sri Lanka win!
The bowler oversteps and Sri Lankans take two off it to seal the win and qualify for Super 4s. What a thriller!
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Chamika Karunaratne gone. Shakob with a rocket throw from short cover and the batter has to go. Silly run, huge risk and Karunaratne gone. Huge blow.
Sri Lanka need 13 runs in 7 balls
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Big wicket as well-set Dasun Shanaka falls and Lanka lose their 7 wicket.
SL need 25 off last 12 balls.
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Alright, this is getting close, SL need 34 off 18 balls, should be easy but this is a pressure game. Anything is possible from here. Mustafizur Rahman done with his 4 overs.
SL 150/6 (17)
Sri Lanka need 34 runs in 18 balls
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Another twist in the tale as Taskin Ahmed takes a stunning catch diving forward at third man to dismis Kusal Mendis for 60. A fine knock from the opener who made 60 off 37 balls that included 4 fours and 3 sixes each. Wanindu Hasaranga joins Shanaka in the middle. Shanaka is a key batter here, needs to bat through.
SL 137/5 (15)
Sri Lanka need 47 runs in 30 balls
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka captain is playing a brilliant knock here. He is beginning to open up and smashed a couple of boundaries in the 13th over. After losing 4 wickets, it seemed SL have lost the grip on the match but this is a strong comeback from Mendis and Shanaka.
SL 113/4 (12.3)
Sri Lanka need 71 runs in 45 balls
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka have lost 4 wickets now at half way mark of the chase. Dasun Shanaka in the middle now with Kusal Mendis, who is batting well. Asking rate over 10 and these 2 need to bat through is SL are to chase this down.
SL 80/4 (10)
Sri Lanka need 104 runs in 60 balls
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka recovered well after getting off to a shaky start. But they have lost their first wicket in the last over of the powerplay in form of Pathum Nissanka and Asalanka departs for just 1. Mendis is batting well. But SL need partnership here.
SL 48/2 (6)
Sri Lanka need 136 runs in 84 balls
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Mushafiqur Rahim drops Kusal Mendis on 3 as Sri Lanka off to a shaky start. Taskin Ahmed could have had his first wicket here. Bangladesh bowlers keeping the SL openers in a tight leash. The chase if going to be a tough one.
SL 11/0 (2.4)
Sri Lanka need 173 runs
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Bangladesh post 183/7 in 20 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Mosaddek Hossain unbeaten quickfire 11 and 24 respectively to take the Tigers to a massive total.
The lose of tonight's game is out of the tournament. Winner qualifies for Super 4s.
BAN 183/7 (20)
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Afif Hossain is playing a brilliant knock here. Some cuts, pulls and scoops already in display. 3 fours and 2 sixes already smashed. With him is Mahmudullah who shouldlook to fire in last 24 balls as Bangladesh aim to get closer to 200.
BAN 138/4 (16)
OUT! Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Poor news for Bangladesh as their captain Shakib Al Hasan departs. He scores just 24 off 22 balls and now was looking to up the ante. M Theekshana, the spinner, cleans him up with a lovely flipper.
BAN 88/4 (10.4)
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Mehidy has departed and now key for Bangladesh is their captain Shakib Al Hasan. He is going slow at the moment. He needs to bat through and ensure Tigers reach a good score at the end of 20 overs. We are already half way through the innings.
BAN 85/3 (10)
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Mehidy Hasan Miraz leads Bangladesh's counter-attack on SL bowlers. Tigers have already smashed 55 in just 6 overs. Shakib in the middle with him. He is taking his time while young Mehidy is playing his shots freely, racing to his fifty.
BAN 56/1 (6.1)
OUT!
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Asitha Fernando, on debut, picks his 1st wicket inn just the first over of his T20I career, dismisses Sabbir Rahman who was looking to pull but the ball took the outside edge to the keeper. B'desh lose 1st wicket.
BAN 19/1 (2.5)
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
This is a solid start from Bangladesh openers Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The two batters are looking to take on Sri Lankan bowlers upfront. Sri Lanka still search the first wicket.
BAN 18/0 (2.3)
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
Toss news: SL have won the toss and they will bowl first.
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
- Bangladesh have lost all the six T20Is they have played in the UAE and have crossed 150 only once (171/4 vs Sri Lanka in October 2021).
- Since beating Pakistan in the 2014 final, Sri Lanka have lost six successive games in the Asia Cup, including five T20I defeats.
- In 53 innings between the two teams since last August, there have been only two 50-plus opening stands.
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
This is a do or die clash for both the teams as they lost their first games in Group stages and a loss here will knock them out of the tournament. The winner goes to Super 4s. Only 2 teams have qualified for Super 4s so far: India from Group A and Afghanistan from Group B.
Asia Cup SL vs BAN T20I LIVE Score and Updates
SL vs BAN head to head in T20Is.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played each othr 4 times, with SL winning 8 matches while BAN have won 4 games.
Squads:
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Asia Cup 2022 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on our live blog here.
Toss coming up at 7 pm India Time.
Stay tuned for mo
