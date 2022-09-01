LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score: Dasun Shanaka wins toss, SL to bowl first
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Asia Cup Match in Dubai Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow Our LIVE blog here
Asia Cup runners-up Bangladesh and five-time champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a do-or-die Group B clash in the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka suffered defeats against Afghanistan, who are already into Super Four stage and now, sparks have started to fly between the two teams ahead of a virtual knockout match in Asia Cup 2022.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka had taken a jibe at Bangladesh`s bowling attack, calling them an "easier opponent" as compared to Afghanistan. "Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib (Al Hasan) is a world-class bowler."
"But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said in a press conference after Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan.
After the comments made by Shanaka, Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said "it`s hard to agree with that." On the eve of the much-anticipated clash, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud directly countered the comments made by Shanaka.
"I don`t know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don`t see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib. They don`t even have that. It is not about the words. It is about how you play the game."
Mahmud`s comments caught the eye of Sri Lanka legend and former captain Mahela Jayawardene, who urged the Shanaka-led unit to respond back to Bangladesh on field. "Looks like it`s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field," tweeted Jayawardene.
Thursday`s do-or-die Group B clash will determine whose bowling attack will come out on top: Bangladesh or Sri Lanka.
With PTI inputs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
Toss news: SL have won the toss and they will bowl first.
- Bangladesh have lost all the six T20Is they have played in the UAE and have crossed 150 only once (171/4 vs Sri Lanka in October 2021).
- Since beating Pakistan in the 2014 final, Sri Lanka have lost six successive games in the Asia Cup, including five T20I defeats.
- In 53 innings between the two teams since last August, there have been only two 50-plus opening stands.
This is a do or die clash for both the teams as they lost their first games in Group stages and a loss here will knock them out of the tournament. The winner goes to Super 4s. Only 2 teams have qualified for Super 4s so far: India from Group A and Afghanistan from Group B.
SL vs BAN head to head in T20Is.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played each othr 4 times, with SL winning 8 matches while BAN have won 4 games.
Squads:
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Asia Cup 2022 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on our live blog here.
Toss coming up at 7 pm India Time.
