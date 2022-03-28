LIVE Tata IPL 2022 GT vs LSG 2022 Updates: Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first

Two new IPL teams Gujarat Titans an Lucknow Super Giants will take on each other in Match 4 of IPL 2022 on March 28 in Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya will be making his IPL captaincy debut as well and his rival will be his old friend KL Rahul, who is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants.

There will be some exciting players to watch out for in this match including GT's Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill and LSG's Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda.

Pandya brothers too will be against each other for the first time in IPL history.

Wankhede's track is comparatively slow in nature as seen in the first game between CSK and KKR. The batters would need to spend some time and get used to the pace before attempting big shots.