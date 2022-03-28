हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE Tata IPL 2022 GT vs LSG 2022 Updates: Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first

Check out LIVE score and updates from Match 4 of IPL 2022 being played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 28).  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, March 28, 2022 - 19:07
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Two new IPL teams Gujarat Titans an Lucknow Super Giants will take on each other in Match 4 of IPL 2022 on March 28 in Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai. 

Hardik Pandya will be making his IPL captaincy debut as well and his rival will be his old friend KL Rahul, who is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants. 

There will be some exciting players to watch out for in this match including GT's Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill and LSG's Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. 

Pandya brothers too will be against each other for the first time in IPL history.  

Wankhede's track is comparatively slow in nature as seen in the first game between CSK and KKR. The batters would need to spend some time and get used to the pace before attempting big shots.

28 March 2022, 19:02 PM

LSG vs GT Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

28 March 2022, 18:18 PM

Toss News

Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will field first

28 March 2022, 17:53 PM

Who will open with Shubman Gill for GT?

The question now on everyone’s mind is who will open the batting with Gill. The Titans have a couple of options in wicketkeepers to pair with Gill. Check out the probables here.

28 March 2022, 17:43 PM

IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Pitch Report, Key points, Weather Updates

All you need to know about today's IPL match - click here to read.

28 March 2022, 17:34 PM

Dream 11 GT vs LSG

Having trouble finding the right fantasy 11 for today's IPL 2022 match between GT and LSG. We have got you covered. Check out the best XI here

28 March 2022, 17:33 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match 4 between two new teams this year - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. 

Stay tuned for all latest updates here.

