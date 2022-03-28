LIVE Tata IPL 2022 GT vs LSG 2022 Updates: Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first

28 March 2022, 19:02 PM
LSG vs GT Playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
28 March 2022, 18:18 PM
Toss News
Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will field first
28 March 2022, 17:53 PM
Who will open with Shubman Gill for GT?
28 March 2022, 17:43 PM
IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Pitch Report, Key points, Weather Updates
28 March 2022, 17:34 PM
Dream 11 GT vs LSG
28 March 2022, 17:33 PM
