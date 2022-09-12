LIVE Team India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad Announcement 2022: Selectors to take call on Rohit Sharma’s SIDE, Jasprit Bumrah to COMEBACK?
Check all Live Updates about Team India's squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia right here.
Trending Photos
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) national selectors will meet virtually for a meeting on Monday (September 12) to pick the final squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as well as limited-overs series against Australia and South Africa. The selectors will have to take some tough calls after India’s dismal performance in the Asia Cup 2022, where they failed to make the final after losing back-to-back Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The selectors will be joined by skipper Rohit Sharma as well as coach Rahul Dravid. With pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel recovering from injuries, it will be interesting to see if the duo will be considered for selection for the T20 World Cup 2022, which begins next month.
Some special words of praise for @imVkohli from @ImRo45 after that magnificent _ last night __
ICYMI, watch the full interview __https://t.co/olA52aTSzg#TeamIndia #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ts2d9ewQZE — BCCI (@BCCI) September 9, 2022
The other topic of debate will be the position of Rishabh Pant, who failed to fire in the Asia Cup 2022 while Dinesh Karthik only got a couple of opportunities in UAE. It will also be interesting to find out who will be the spin bowling options for Team India considering the tournament will take place in Australia.
For the ODI series against South Africa, the selectors are expected to rest those players who are certainties for the T20 World Cup with Shikhar Dhawan in line to lead the side once again.
Will Mohammed Shami return to T20 squad?
With Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan failing to fire in the Asia Cup 2022, there have been calls for inclusion of experienced pacer Mohammed Shami's return for T20 World Cup 2022. Will Shami be picked, real all about other contenders here.
#birthaday pic.twitter.com/fWocYemr03
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) September 3, 2022
Shikhar Dhawan to RETURN as CAPTAIN?
Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to return as CAPTAIN for the three-match ODI series against South Africa next month. Selectors are set to rest players who will be turning out in T20 World Cup 2022 in the ODI series against SA. Read all about it here.
Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel to COMEBACK?
Pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have recovered from injuries and proven their fitness to BCCI. Will they make a COMEBACK to Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2022? Read all about it here.
The writing on the wall says it all ___ pic.twitter.com/8IpdrP5Gnm
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 17, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Team India selection for T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
More Stories