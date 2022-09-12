LIVE Team India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad Announcement 2022: Selectors to take call on Rohit Sharma’s SIDE, Jasprit Bumrah to COMEBACK?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) national selectors will meet virtually for a meeting on Monday (September 12) to pick the final squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as well as limited-overs series against Australia and South Africa. The selectors will have to take some tough calls after India’s dismal performance in the Asia Cup 2022, where they failed to make the final after losing back-to-back Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The selectors will be joined by skipper Rohit Sharma as well as coach Rahul Dravid. With pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel recovering from injuries, it will be interesting to see if the duo will be considered for selection for the T20 World Cup 2022, which begins next month.

The other topic of debate will be the position of Rishabh Pant, who failed to fire in the Asia Cup 2022 while Dinesh Karthik only got a couple of opportunities in UAE. It will also be interesting to find out who will be the spin bowling options for Team India considering the tournament will take place in Australia.

For the ODI series against South Africa, the selectors are expected to rest those players who are certainties for the T20 World Cup with Shikhar Dhawan in line to lead the side once again.