LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Live Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B Match Updates: Blessing Muzarabani strikes early for Zimbabwe
WI vs ZIM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B Match LIVE Score and Updates:
Two-time World Champions West Indies will take on Zimbabwe in a do-or-die Group B match of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday (October 19). West Indies must win the match if they hope to qualify for the Super 12 stage after they lost their opening game to Scotland on Monday by a massive margin of 42 runs.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, won their first match over Ireland thanks to all-round show by Sikandar Raza. Ireland have, however, bounced back from that loss on Wednesday and defeated Scotland by six wickets to remain in hunt for a qualification berth to the Super 12 stage.
Toss update
West Indies have elected to bat first #WIvZIM | #T20WorldCup | Scorecard: https://t.co/iviFH2xO00 pic.twitter.com/wlf8iBlNON — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 19, 2022
A win for both sides will keep them in the hunt heading into the final round of qualification matches on Friday with West Indies taking on Ireland and Zimbabwe set to face Scotland in the final game. A loss for West Indies will almost certainly mean an early exit for the former champions.
Check LIVE Score and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe here.
WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Sikandar Raza dismisses Evin Lewis
Sikandar Raza strikes with his golden arm again. Evin Lewis holes out to Milton Shumba after scoring 15 off 18 balls.
West Indies are 78/2 in 10 overs vs Zimbabwe
WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B: Johnson Charles on the CHARGE!
Johnson Charles smashes Ryan Burl for six followed by a couple of fours to move along to 37 off 26 balls. Burl conceds 16 runs in that over.
West Indies are 74/1 in 9 overs vs Zimbabwe
WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B: Johnson Charles DROPPED!
Johnson Charles is dropped by Tony Munyonga on 15 off Blessing Muzarabani. Charles moves along to 18 and Evin Lewis is unbeaten on 8 at the end of Powerplay overs.
West Indies are 49/1 in 6 overs vs Zimbabwe
WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B: Blessing Muzarabani strikes in 1st over
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani strikes in his opening over as Kyle Mayers skies a catch to keeper Regis Chakabva for 13 off 12 balls. Evin Lewis joins Johnson Charles in the middle.
West Indies are 30/1 in 4 overs vs Zimbabwe
WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Group B: Johnson Charles hits massive SIX!
Johnson Charles smashes Richard Ngarava for a massive SIX over long on to move along 7. Kyle Mayers is batting on 9.
West Indies are 24/0 in 3 overs vs Zimbabwe
WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Kyle Mayers off the mark in style
Kyle Mayers gets off the mark in style with a boundary off Tendai Chatara. Mayers moves along to 7 and Johnson Charles is on 1.
West Indies are 14/0 in 2 overs vs Zimbabwe
WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Tony Munyonga replaces injured Craig Ervine
Tony Munyonga has replaced Craig Ervine in the Zimbabwe Playing XI. Regis Chakabva will be leading the side in Ervine's absence. Here is the Playing XI of West Indies and Zimbabwe...
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c/wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Nicholas Pooran wins toss, WI to bat first
West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and elected to BAT first. Zimbabwe will be led by Regis Chakabva with Craig Ervine out injured.
Here is the #MenInMaroon playing XI for today's second @T20WorldCup First Round Group B encounter vs @ZimCricketv at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
One forced change:
Johnson Charles @bking_53 #WIvsZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vOmpCQtDPH
— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 19, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match here.
