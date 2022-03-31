LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis continue to attack

31 March 2022, 22:47 PM
OUT!
Quinton De Kock departs 61(45) as CSK take over the momentum now. LSG need 72 runs in 32 balls to win. Chennai Super Kings will be looking for more wickets as Evin Lewis and Deepak Hooda will keep on attacking.
31 March 2022, 22:42 PM
OUT!
Manish Pandey departs for 5(6) as Dwayne Bravo catches him at mid-off. He was trying to hit it too hard as LSG keep the runrate going but fails to clear the rope. Tushar Deshpande gets his wicket.
31 March 2022, 22:33 PM
GONE!
KL Rahul GONE! Dwaine Pretorious removes the LSG skipper for 40 (26), caught by Ambati Rayudu. KL trying to pull it over the short fine-leg fielder but miscues it badly as Manish Pandey walks in at number 3.
31 March 2022, 22:25 PM
De Kock completes 50
Quinton De Kock completes his fifty in 34 balls as LSG close in on 100 runs on board with skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock in the middle. CSK in deep trouble now as they cannot find a breakthrough.
31 March 2022, 22:19 PM
LSG close in to 100 runs without loss
KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock make 90 runs so far as CSK struggle to take a wicket. Chennai have dropped two catches so far one of KL Rahul and one of De Kock. LSG need 11 runs per over to win now.
31 March 2022, 22:13 PM
Rahul hits SIX!
KL Rahul smacks Jadeja down the ground for a SIX! LSG looking to keep their require rate under 10 as boundaries and sixes keep on coming. CSK searching for a wicket as both De Kock and Rahul looking dangerous.
31 March 2022, 21:52 PM
Rahul & De Kock complete 50 partnership
KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock start strong for LSG as they complete 50 runs partnership in 5 overs. CSK currently struggling with their bowling as both batters creaming boundaries on them.
31 March 2022, 21:41 PM
LSG begin chase of 211 runs
Skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants, as they chase a huge target of 211 runs. Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary attack the stumps for CSK.
31 March 2022, 21:11 PM
CSK complete at 210/7 after 20 overs
Chennai Super Kings 210/7 after 20 overs. MS Dhoni finishes off with a four as he completes 7000 runs in T20 cricket. Robin Uthappa played a brilliant knock of 50 off just 27 balls. All-rounder Shivam Dube also played a wonderful innings of 49 runs off just 30 balls. In the end it was skipper Jadeja and MSD who got CSK over 200.
31 March 2022, 21:01 PM
CSK cross 180 runs in 18 overs
Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja guiding CSK to a challenging total over 200. Lucknow Super Giants have 12 balls left and they need to improve their fielding and bowling.
31 March 2022, 20:53 PM
GONE! Bishnoi STRIKES!
Finally Lucknow break the partnership of Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu. Ravindra Jadeja walks at number 6 for Chennai Super Kings as they eye a total over 200 runs. Shivam Dube closing in on his half-century. Rayudu bowled by Ravi Bishnoi for 27 off 20.
31 March 2022, 20:50 PM
CSK on a ROLL!
Chennai Super Kings on course of making 200 runs as Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube keep hitting boundaries and sixes. Their partnership reaches 41 off 29 balls.
31 March 2022, 20:34 PM
Dube & Rayudu take Charge
Shivam Dube along side Ambati Rayudu keeping the momentum going for CSK as they reach runs at the 13th over. Deepak Hooda's over goes for 12 runs.
CSK- 130/3 (13 Overs), Dube 28 (17) & Rayudu 11 (9)
31 March 2022, 20:21 PM
Moeen Ali GONE!
Bowled him! Avesh Khan STRIKES! Moeen Ali departs for 35 (22) after an excellent innings, he would be disappointed though that he couldn't reach his fifty.
31 March 2022, 19:57 PM
CSK keep GOING
Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali keeping Chennai Supers Kings runrate over 10 runs per over. Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi trying to get a wicket for Lucknow Super Giants.
31 March 2022, 20:09 PM
OUT
Uthappa departs after completing a fine fifty in quick time.
31 March 2022, 19:54 PM
UTHAPPA on FIRE!
Robin Uthappa on fire as he smashes 44 runs off just 20 balls. Chennai Super Kings going good after an early wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad with Moeen Ali and Uthappa in the middle.
CSK- 57/1 (5 Overs), Uthappa 44 (20) & Moeen Ali 6 (6)
31 March 2022, 19:40 PM
OUT!
Ruturaj Gaikwad run out by Ravi Bishnoi! LSG were appealing for an LBW while he was looking for a single, but Ravi Bishnoi was right on the money with his throw. Brilliant fielding by the youngster.
CSK- 28/1 (3 Overs), Uthappa 21 (11)
31 March 2022, 19:32 PM
CSK- 14/0 (1 Over)
Chennai Super Kings off to a flying start as Avesh Khan concedes 14 runs off the very first over of the match. Robin Uthappa starts off with 2 boundaries against the right-arm bowler.
Robin Uthappa 10 (6) & Ruturaj Gaikwad 0 (0)
31 March 2022, 19:22 PM
HERE WE GO!
Chennai Super Kings start their batting with Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan attacks the stumps for LSG.
31 March 2022, 19:03 PM
LSG vs CSK Playing 11
CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande
LSG XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
31 March 2022, 18:05 PM
Toss News: LSG has won the toss and will bowl first.
31 March 2022, 17:38 PM
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been given a big boost with the availability of England all-rounder Moeen Ali for their second match of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday (March 31).
31 March 2022, 17:37 PM
Hello and welcome to Match 7 of IPL 2022 to be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mumbai's Brabourne stadium.
Stay tuned for more updates.