LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for 1 as CSK lose 1st wicket

31 March 2022, 19:32 PM
CSK- 14/0 (1 Over)
Chennai Super Kings off to a flying start as Avesh Khan concedes 14 runs off the very first over of the match. Robin Uthappa starts off with 2 boundaries against the right-arm bowler.
Robin Uthappa 10 (6) & Ruturaj Gaikwad 0 (0)
31 March 2022, 19:22 PM
HERE WE GO!
Chennai Super Kings start their batting with Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan attacks the stumps for LSG.
31 March 2022, 19:03 PM
LSG vs CSK Playing 11
CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande
LSG XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
31 March 2022, 18:05 PM
Toss News: LSG has won the toss and will bowl first.
31 March 2022, 17:38 PM
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been given a big boost with the availability of England all-rounder Moeen Ali for their second match of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday (March 31).
31 March 2022, 17:37 PM
Hello and welcome to Match 7 of IPL 2022 to be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mumbai's Brabourne stadium.
